Gringotts, a horse noted for its advantageous handicap positioning in recent years, is aiming for a third triumph in The Gong at Kembla Grange this Saturday.

The seven-year-old, prepared by Ciaron Maher, has secured 12 wins from 33 starts and has earned close to $7 million in prize money. He has been the victor of the $1 million feature mile for the last two years.

His prize money total might well have exceeded $8 million after his run in The Big Dance on Melbourne Cup Day. He was considered unlucky, finishing fourth while burdened with 62kg, before successfully lodging a protest that elevated him to third place ahead of Formal Display, who had crossed the finish line first.

Stewards ultimately declared Hellsing, a stablemate of Formal Display, the winner, demoting Formal Display to fourth position.

Gringotts, who also holds a Group One George Ryder Stakes title, has been successful in the past two editions of The Gong. He is set to carry 61kg again, giving five to seven kilograms to his rivals.

Jack Turnbull, national assistant trainer, commented on the attractiveness of these rich races. “Well, it was like a gallop, unfortunately, the Big Dance,” Turnbull said. “But he was good. It was a hard watch. He gets in relatively well for his handicap mark at Kembla, being that quality handicap. So he will go to The Gong and hopefully look to capture that again.”

Turnbull further elaborated on the gelding’s specific placement. “He’s a hard horse to place. He’s arguably like a weight-for-age contender, or he is, but whether or not he’s just a level below that right at this point. These races seem to seem to find him well, and he gets in nicely, has the right race pattern for them at the track. So that that adds for a lot, and it’s very good prize money, it’s still a genuine path for him.”

Gringotts is currently the favourite for The Gong at $2.60, with Formal Display at $4.50 and Epsom Handicap winner God’s Window at $8.