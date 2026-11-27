The Tony and Calvin McEvoy stable has set its sights on a Derby campaign for Franked Up, with the colt scheduled to make his second appearance at Sandown.

Franked Up will compete in the Melbourne Classic (1800m) this Saturday, following a successful debut over 1600m at Ballarat on Melbourne Cup eve.

Trainer Tony McEvoy acknowledged that the Melbourne Classic might not be the ideal race given the colt’s limited prior starts but indicated it would provide the team valuable insight into his current capabilities.

Franked Up is one of nine starters in the 1800m contest and has drawn the outside barrier, with Luke Currie booked to ride.

“I thought we could place him better, but there’s only eight opponents and there’s only two horses rated above him, the rest is like a little class one race,” McEvoy stated.

“It’s a disappointing line-up, without being disrespectful.

“When you put a $400,000 race on you think you’d get more people knocking on the door, but anyway, it’s a good opportunity.”

Franked Up led throughout and cruised to an easy five-length win on debut, and while the ease of the victory didn’t surprise the team, his performance on soft ground did.

This could prove beneficial for Saturday’s race, as rain is forecast.

“We weren’t sure about the ground, but he liked the ground,” McEvoy commented.

“He’d trialled up nicely. He’s a nice horse but he’s a mile-and-a-half horse, so we thought he might find it a bit sharp, but he didn’t, he was very good.”

The Tasmanian Derby and the South Australian Derby have been nominated by McEvoy as potential targets for Franked Up, who is shaping up as a promising stayer.

The Tasmanian Derby is scheduled for February, and the South Australian Derby will be run in May.

“I’d like to give him a chance at a race like the South Australian Derby or the Derby in Tassie,” McEvoy said.

“We wouldn’t be thinking Sydney, but those other two options could be possible.”

The Tony and Calvin McEvoy stable is already considering Derby options for Franked Up ahead of his second start at Sandown.

Consider checking out online bookmakers for the latest racing odds on the Melbourne Classic.