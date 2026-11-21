Jack Bruce, a trainer based in Queensland, has successfully revisited his former stomping grounds, bringing the promising sprinter Earn To Burn southward to claim the Listed The Warra at Kembla Grange.

Bruce had previously spent time in Sydney, gaining valuable experience with trainers such as Ciaron Maher, Bjorn Baker, and Chris Waller, before embarking on his own training career in Brisbane during the 2021-22 season.

Earn To Burn’s victory in Saturday’s 1000-metre sprint marked Bruce’s first win at Sydney metropolitan level from only a few contenders, and he hopes it heralds the start of another productive campaign for his talented sprinter.

“He’s a talented horse. He’s always been big and raw and gangly. He ran in the Magic Millions Debut as a two-year-old on sheer talent and the big stride he’s got,” Bruce shared.

“Now that he’s gotten older, he’s starting to do things better, and the trip down here and all that will do him good.”

Kerrin McEvoy was in the saddle for Earn To Burn, who settled just off the pace and initially struggled to quicken as the leader Smashing Time kicked away.

However, once the horse balanced up and was called upon for its best effort, the $2.05 favourite responded with a decisive run, racing to the front to score by a length over The Black Cloud ($9.50), who finished as runner-up for the second consecutive year. Fire Star ($5.50) was a further short half-head adrift.

McEvoy admitted to having some concerns at various stages of the race but stated that the horse “ended up getting there quite quickly in the end”.

“I was a tiny bit worried, and then four strides later when I got stuck into him, he got stuck in,” McEvoy confessed.

“Jack’s words rang in my ears at the 600, ‘he likes a bit of room’ and I had a horse to my outside, and he probably wasn’t enjoying that.

“I’d be surprised if he can’t feature in a black-type race somewhere, whether it’s over the summer months or the winter months up there in Brisbane. He’s a handy sprinter on the up.”

Bruce was unsure of Earn To Burn’s next assignment but confirmed the horse’s principal long-term goal is the Magic Millions Sprint at the Gold Coast in January.

“The main aim is the Magic Millions Sprint, so we’re getting there somehow and the road there isn’t easy because you’re going back to the summer carnival against the A-graders in Brisbane,” Bruce explained.

“He has always been a raw talent without being the finished product, and now we’re starting to see the finished product.”

Punters can get the latest racing odds on this exciting prospect at Australian betting sites.