Jockey Kerrin McEvoy has dedicated his Midway Handicap victory aboard Perfect Picture to the mare’s owner, the renowned Hall of Fame trainer Neville Begg, who is currently hospitalised due to ill health.

A leading trainer for more than three decades, the 95-year-old Begg is widely recognised for his significant contribution to racing, particularly his work with the great mare Emancipation.

Since retiring from training in the late 1990s, Begg has continued his passion for the sport as an owner. Although he was unable to be trackside at Kembla Grange on Saturday, he celebrated another win from afar, with the John Thompson-trained Perfect Picture taking out the Midway Handicap (1400m).

“Quick shout out to Mr Begg,” McEvoy said.

“John said he hasn’t been well of late, so hopefully he can have a good day off the back of that win, and hopefully he can get well soon.”

Perfect Picture, formerly under the tutelage of Begg’s son, Grahame, in Melbourne, arrived at Thompson’s yard earlier this year and has since won two of her five starts for the Randwick horseman.

Thompson expressed his hope that Saturday’s success would provide a much-needed boost to the mare’s legendary owner.

“She’s a nice mare. They brought her up from Melbourne because Neville wanted a few horses here to race,” Thompson stated.

“It’s good timing. It might give him a bit of a lift because he hasn’t been very well.

“Hopefully that cheers him up a bit.”

Perfect Picture’s previous run over 1200m at Rosehill earlier this month saw her finish without being far off the winner. Thompson described her as a mare carrying extra condition who had improved significantly since that run.

With the addition of blinkers on Saturday and a genuine tempo in the race to suit her racing style, Perfect Picture ($8.50) launched down the outside to score by a half-length over Audenzia ($81), with Shotgun Bella ($5.50) claiming third.

“She came good today thanks to Kerrin. He’s done a lot of work with her, and he was quietly confident coming into that,” Thompson explained.

“There was a genuine tempo in the race and that’s the key to her.”

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