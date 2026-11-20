John Moloney, a Cranbourne-based trainer, understands the importance of fielding runners, and more significantly, securing wins at his local Cup Day meeting.

While Moloney does not have a contender in the day’s feature races at Cranbourne this Saturday, the Cranbourne Cup and The Meteorite, he does have an entry in one of the supporting races.

Moloney, who trains at the adjacent Cranbourne Training Centre, places a high priority on having a runner on Cranbourne Cup Day.

Nation State is slated to be his representative in the Backpacks 4 VIC Kids Handicap (1200m), a race he successfully contested at the corresponding meeting in 2024.

Last year, Moloney celebrated a victory with Hearcomesthestar in a benchmark 80 event.

“It’s good to have a runner at your hometown Cup meeting,” Moloney commented.

“Luckily enough I’ve been able to win a race at the last two Cranbourne Cup meetings, so hopefully we can live up to it again.”

Nation State is heading into Saturday’s race second-up and is tasked with carrying 62kg in the benchmark 66 contest.

“He won here two years ago in a (benchmark) 70, and it looks like he hasn’t progressed much,” Moloney stated.

“He’s a 70-rater, so he’s got 62 kilos and we’ve got Jordan Childs, who rode him well last time, and will ride him again.

“He went terrific first-up and got run down by Esmahli who went to Flemington and run third in the last race of the Carnival.

“That’s good form, I would say, and I’m looking forward to him running and hopefully being in the finish.”

Another positive factor for Nation State is his strong record at the Cranbourne track.

“He’s had three goes here for two wins and a second, so he’s got good form on the track, so that’s in his favour,” Moloney concluded.

Explore the racing odds for Saturday’s Cranbourne meeting at various online bookmakers.