Although Graffiti Tycoon has a significant journey ahead to emulate the success of his multiple Group-winning stablemate Yorkshire, he is starting to draw comparisons with the reigning The Ingham winner.

The four-year-old gelding achieved his third successive victory with a professional showing in Saturday’s Elite Sand & Soil Handicap (1400m) at Kembla Grange, much to the satisfaction of co-trainer Tom Charlton, who perceives similarities between Graffiti Tycoon and Yorkshire at the same career juncture.

Yorkshire also compiled a series of off-season wins during his four-year-old season before going on to claim the Festival Stakes and The Ingham double last year.

“They’re both big, strong, big-actioned horses who had little immaturities as younger horses,” Charlton stated. “Let’s hope he’s as good as Yorkshire, but he’s got a long way to go.”

Graffiti Tycoon faced early career challenges with his barrier manners, but following remedial treatment during his break, these issues appear to have been resolved.

Starting as the $1.70 favourite, he was one of the quickest to jump on Saturday, tracking the leader before moving to the front at the top of the straight. He maintained a strong gallop to the line, securing a win by 1-1/2 lengths over Fiddlers Green ($9), with Bella Khadijah ($9) finishing a half-head further back in third.

“What a polished individual he’s turning out to be. Full credit to everyone who’s been a part of that, because he hasn’t been the most straightforward and he still has his quirks,” Charlton commented. “He jumped in front, and who would have thought that during the winter? To do that grade wise – maiden, (benchmark) 64, (benchmark) 78 – it’s a good effort.”

Graffiti Tycoon is still a work in progress, but both Charlton and co-trainer John O’Shea are of the opinion that he has the potential to develop into a Big Dance (1600m) competitor next spring, and they plan to seek a suitable qualifying race between now and then.

“In twelve months’ time, a mile at Randwick might be a really good option,” Charlton added.

The Bjorn Baker-trained Compensation also continues to build an impressive record, posting his fourth win from six starts in Saturday’s Altus Traffic Handicap (1000m).

Banjora, who started favourite in Compensation’s race, finished sixth but was later discovered to have bled from both nostrils, resulting in an automatic three-month ban.

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