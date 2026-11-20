Ben Thompson, the leading Queensland-based jockey, has accepted a late invitation to ride Rock Fest in the prestigious 2026 Group 1 Railway Stakes at Ascot, aiming to capture one of Western Australia’s premier racing prizes.

Thompson responded to what he described as an “11th-hour” offer from trainers Dan and Ben Pearce after Rock Fest’s commendable run in the Peters Stakes the previous Saturday, which secured the four-year-old colt a place in the coveted Railway Stakes field.

The colt subsequently qualified for the $1.5 million feature race, and Thompson was quick to make his availability known.

“There was a bit of moving and an 11th-hour sort of move, but it’s all come together,” Thompson told Racing WA TV. “Fortunately, the opportunity came about from Daniel and Ben Pearce and the horse’s connections to ride him in the race. It also can’t go unmentioned that the connections I was riding for in Brisbane this coming weekend were understanding and gave me their wishes to forfeit those rides.”

The prospect of riding Rock Fest has only grown more appealing for Thompson since he accepted the engagement. A thorough review of Rock Fest’s previous performances, including his three-year-old campaign and his most recent outing in the Peters Stakes, has instilled greater confidence in the jockey as he prepares to travel west.

“The more I was able to go through his replays after I took the ride, it’s only filled me with more confidence,” Thompson stated. “He drops a good amount in weight. If barriers were chosen, we would have chose a bit closer to the fence than 12. But hey, he’s in it.”

A historical trend might also favour their chances. Thompson pointed out barrier 12’s strong record in the Railway Stakes after observing the barrier draw coverage on Tuesday.

“I did also see on the coverage of the draw that 12’s been the most, or second-most, successful winning draw,” he commented. “So hopefully we can add to it again.”

Rock Fest’s rise through the ranks has been swift, but Saturday’s Group 1 contest will present a significant challenge. Among his rivals is King Of Light, a familiar competitor who will again share the barriers with Rock Fest.

The two horses have met previously during their three-year-old seasons, and Thompson is hopeful for a different result in their latest clash.

“I think it’s the third time they’re meeting and hopefully third time lucky for our bloke,” he said.

Thompson arrives in Perth with considerable momentum. Following his return to Brisbane after an eighteen-month stint in Hong Kong, he has rapidly re-established himself as one of Queensland’s leading riders, attributing his recent success to robust stable support.

“It only comes with good support and I’ve got a great team around me,” he explained. “I love what I do and there’s nothing like riding winners. Hopefully this momentum can flow on to the west.”

This will not be Thompson’s first significant visit to Perth. His previous trip west included participation in the inaugural running of The Quokka, adding another notable event to a career that has taken him from Victoria to Singapore, Hong Kong, and finally Brisbane, his current home with his wife Steph.

However, Thompson’s connection to racing extends back further than his riding career.

His father, Jason, is a prominent greyhound trainer, and racing runs deep within both sides of his family.

Thompson began riding at the age of fifteen, but looking back, the path now seems almost inevitable.

“It sort of just happened by chance, but I guess looking back it’s somewhat been meant to be,” he reflected. “Amazing how things can go full circle and what roads can lead to.”

This particular journey is now leading Thompson back to Ascot. And after an unexpected phone call, some hurried arrangements, and extensive study of his new partner, he is hopeful that Rock Fest can make the late trip west a worthwhile endeavour.

“Fingers crossed he gives a bold show.”

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