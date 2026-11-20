When the runners for the Railway Stakes take to the track at Ascot this Saturday, it will be precisely two decades since a landmark occasion, marked by profound emotion, in the illustrious history of the event.

Rod Bynder, who trained the mare Belle Bizarre to victory in the Group 1 Railway Stakes, achieved the crowning moment of a life devoted to equine pursuits. He was a proud Aboriginal man who commenced his career as an apprentice jockey at Ascot before transitioning to training.

He gained recognition within the racing community for his innate ability with difficult horses and his consistent willingness to offer assistance to those in need.

Belle Bizarre was one such horse. A mare with a notable temperament who came to Rod seeking guidance, she eventually delivered the Group 1 win that represented the culmination of his career aspirations.

Regrettably, Rod passed away fewer than two years after this triumph, but his enduring influence remains evident through his family and the many individuals he connected with in WA racing.

His memory will be honoured again this Saturday, with the Rod Bynder Memorial scheduled as Race 3 at Ascot.

Find the best betting sites for this weekend’s racing.