Trainer Clayton Douglas has admitted that Perilous Fighter’s participation in The Meteorite at Cranbourne is a bit of a long shot.

However, Douglas is buoyed by the sprinter’s peak condition as he enters the $1 million 1200m ‘slot race’, despite being run down late in his previous outing.

That prior race was the Century Stakes (1000m) at Flemington on Oaks Day, where Perilous Fighter was having his third run back and finished third behind a fast-finishing Rey Magnerio.

“It was a good run last start in the Century Stakes behind Rey Magnerio, and I thought we were home at the big price,” Douglas said.

“His runs had been OK in his first couple before the Flemington run.

“Second-up I put the blinkers on him, and he went up the straight sideways, so third-up I took the blinkers off, and he also went into the race much fitter.

“The race set up that day, they went along a bit, and he was able to settle off the speed which he enjoys, and it looks like it will set up that way again.

“They’ll go hard and hopefully he can get into a resting spot, and he’ll be hitting the line.

“It’s a race for $1 million and it’s there to have a shot at, but he’ll need to come up a cog from what he has been doing.

“But if he can run up to his last start, and do it at six furlongs, he’ll be right in the finish.”

Douglas concedes that the 1200m distance might test Perilous Fighter, who has yet to finish in the top three in six previous starts at the trip.

Nevertheless, Perilous Fighter is now nearly a year older since his last attempt over the 1200-metre journey.

“With the race set up and knowing Cranbourne having ridden here, they won’t go slow,” Douglas said.

“You think of Nadal, he let rip when he won and they overdid it up front that day, whereas Jigsaw was a little different as he broke the track record on good ground.

“He’ll get his chance, but in the end, the ‘six’ is as far as he wants.”

Place your bets with Australian betting sites and get ready for the action.