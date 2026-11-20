On Saturday, the Sydney jockey is hopeful that Magnatear can finally fulfill that ambition.

The Sydney-based jockey is slated to make her riding debut at Ascot, participating in one of Perth’s premier racing occasions. She will steer Magnatear in the $1.5 million Group 1 Railway Stakes, a key race on Day 2 of The Pinnacles series.

This visit will be Collett’s second to Western Australia, and the chance was one she readily accepted.

“I’m really excited to be part of The Pinnacles,” Alysha Collett told Racing WA TV. “When I got asked to go, I was pretty excited about the opportunity. I’ve always wanted to ride there. We watch a lot of Western Australian racing over here in Sydney, so I’m just super stoked to be a part of it all.”

Although Collett is new to Ascot, her mount Magnatear is not entirely unfamiliar. She partnered him in a Gosford trial in October 2023 and has since conducted thorough research for their reunion, including conversations with his regular rider, Ashley Morgan.

“He’s a very straightforward horse,” Collett stated. “I had a talk to Ash Morgan today, who is normally his pilot. He’s going fantastic. He’s super honest. The team have got him in really great order and they said he’s travelled over well.”

Magnatear arrives in Perth following a strong performance in The Big Dance at Randwick, where Collett felt the race’s circumstances were not ideal for him.

“The Big Dance run was super,” she recalled. “He copped interference at the start of the race. The race was really solidly run the whole way and I thought he stuck on well with a bit of interference up the straight too. You’ve got some very elite horses in front of him and he hasn’t disappointed himself at all.”

Barrier nine has further enhanced Collett’s confidence. Magnatear is expected to race prominently, and with a light weight and solid race fitness, Collett believes the draw will allow him to find his rhythm.

“Very pleased with that barrier,” she declared. “He’s a go-forward horse that likes to get in a rhythm. For me, it was a great barrier. Lightweight, he’s pretty positive, flow across and, look, he’s super fit. I can’t ask for much more than that.”

Importantly, she has other rides earlier in the program, offering her the chance to experience the Ascot track under race conditions before her Group 1 engagement.

“I’m very fortunate I’ve got a couple more rides on the day to have a look around Ascot other than just walking it,” she explained. “I’ll be able to ride it before contending in the Group 1.”

There will be little time for celebration or disappointment afterwards. Collett is scheduled to board an overnight flight back to Sydney following Saturday’s meeting, before travelling to Canberra for another significant race assignment on Sunday.

This journey marks another chapter in a career that has already taken her from New Zealand to Singapore and Sydney. A third-generation racing participant, Collett’s decision to move permanently to Sydney after racing in Singapore concluded is described as “the best move I’ve ever made” for both her career and personal life.

However, there is one achievement she is particularly eager to secure again. Collett’s first Group 1 victory came aboard Consensus in New Zealand, a moment she still clearly remembers. Over the past decade, she has come close to adding another top-level win, achieving several minor placings in Group 1 races.

“Especially in Australia, I’ve been knocking on the door,” Collett said. “I’ve had plenty of seconds and thirds in Group Ones in Sydney and I feel like I’m getting closer. So it’d be lovely just to tick that little box off.”

For Collett, the prospect of her first afternoon riding at Ascot coincides with the most significant prize available. With Magnatear in prime condition, in form, and ready for the Railway Stakes, she heads west with the conviction that another Group 1 breakthrough is achievable.

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