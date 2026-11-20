While Like A Drifter didn’t quite deliver as the odds-on favourite in his only start this campaign, the defeat has not dampened the stable’s optimism ahead of Saturday’s Finals Day card at Morphettville.

Co-trainer Oopy MacGillivray is feeling positive about the four-year-old gelding’s prospects in the $120,000 Gytrash Final. The 1200-metre race follows a three-quarters-of-a-length defeat to Gytrash Final rival Holy Racket on October 24th, where he carried 55kg. MacGillivray considered it a good run under the circumstances and believes he has more in his favour this weekend.

“He drew the outside and he was never going to be in a position to get cover, so he had to do it the hard way but he finished off well and he’s pulled up well from it,” MacGillivray said. “If you reverse the barriers I dare say you reverse the result, but this time he goes into it with a lovely draw and he’s got 51 kilos on his back, which sounds a pretty positive recipe I think.”

Like A Drifter secured barrier three under the Finals Day format, which allowed connections to choose their starting positions based on points accrued during the heats. He was initially allocated 54kg, but benefits from a 3kg claim by Tala Hutchinson, who has ridden Like A Drifter in his past seven starts.

These included his five-straight wins last preparation, and MacGillivray, who trains in partnership with Dan Clarken, is eager to see his future progress. “We were very pleased with his work on Tuesday, he’s only come on from last start, and he seems very relaxed and happy,” she stated. “He’s definitely a nice young horse and we think he’s going places and Saturday will be hopefully another stepping stone.”

Like A Drifter is currently the $2.40 favourite for the Gytrash Final, ahead of Victorian visitor Laa De Sha ($3.20) and Holy Racket ($10).

Check out the latest betting markets for the Gytrash Final with Australian betting sites.