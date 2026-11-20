Trainer Enver Jusufovic is employing a precise strategy for his runners in the upcoming Cranbourne Cup, seeking optimal conditions akin to Goldilocks’ quest.

The stable is fielding Pinstriped, a seasoned galloper, and Astral Flame in the Listed 1600m race on Saturday.

Jusufovic’s ideal scenario involves softened ground for Pinstriped, while Astral Flame would prefer less saturated conditions. A track rating of Soft 5, or no worse than Soft 6, is what the trainer is hoping for to see both horses compete.

Predictions for Friday included thunderstorms in the Cranbourne vicinity, with the possibility of up to 25mm of rain. The timing of this precipitation will significantly influence the final state of the racing surface.

Jusufovic expressed satisfaction with the horses’ preparations for Saturday’s event. He has opted to reinstate winkers on Pinstriped as the horse aims for its first win since the 2024 Memsie Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield.

“The horse is well and I’ve reintroduced the winkers back on him,” Jusufovic said.

“Although he’s racing well, I just want him tracking into the race a little bit more on the bridle and I’m hoping having them back on it will do that.

“It will be a genuinely run race at Cranbourne and you don’t really want to be coming off the bridle before the corner.

“He’s been a lot more consistent this time in and it would be nice to get another win on the board, especially in the hometown Cup.

“He hasn’t won since the Memsie and I’m hoping he’s not thinking that was his Grand Final because there’s been a couple more seasons since.

“A rain affected track will benefit him.”

Astral Flame is heading into Saturday’s race third-up, having finished fourth in the Crystal Mile (1600m) at Flemington on October 24 in her most recent start.

The mare was initially entered for the Group 3 Summoned Stakes (1500m) at Sandown last Saturday but was subsequently scratched due to the heavy track conditions.

“She’s well, but she doesn’t want it any worse than a Soft 6,” Jusufovic said.

“She missed a run last Saturday because of the rain. She’s up in class but on her day, she has the ability.

“She’s third-up and I always thought she would take three or four runs.

“She ran fourth in the Crystal Mile last time at Flemington and Another Wil finished third, so if you take a line through that she will be around there and she’s won at Cranbourne before.

“She’s got no weight, so she could be a sneaky chance.”

For those interested in the Cranbourne Cup, consider the betting markets for the race at various Australian betting sites.