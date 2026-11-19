Trainer Jason Coyle is sticking to a tried-and-tested formula for Catch The Glory’s campaign, closely replicating her preparation from last year’s triumphant run in The Warra.

The mare is set to contest Saturday’s $300,000 Kembla Grange sprint with an almost identical lead-up to 12 months ago, including a two-month break between runs and a pair of barrier trials.

“I pretty much pulled out the work sheets from twelve months ago and just tried to replicate,” Coyle said.

“Obviously, she’s a year older. She looks stronger to me, and her trials were on par if not slightly better than last year.”

A key difference this year is the level of competition Catch The Glory has faced in her lead-up races. While she was rising through the ranks when she won The Warra (1000m) in 2025, her subsequent races have all been in black-type company. This includes a first-up victory in the Group 3 Birthday Card Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill in March.

After finishing two lengths behind the winner in the Toy Show Quality (1100m) at the start of the season, she had a disappointing last-place finish in the Sheraco Stakes (1200m) in September. Coyle, however, maintains that shorter sprints might be her forte.

“I’m still wondering if she’s a genuine six-furlong horse despite winning at that distance,” Coyle stated.

“The day she won over 1200, they really put their foot down in front and allowed her to get home over the top of them, so maybe that 1000 to 1100 is a lot better for her make-up.”

Catch The Glory will carry 4kg more than she did last year. However, Coyle doesn’t foresee this as a major issue, with only a three-kilogram difference in the handicap weights.

“She’s more seasoned and she deserves it,” he commented.

“She won this race and also won a stakes race. The spread in the weights is three kilos so who cares?

“The only things that hurts her is last year we got to the right part of the track on a heavy track, this year from (barrier) seven, Jase (jockey Jason Collett) is going to have to do even better.”

Coyle is also entering the underrated mare Lulumon in the Altus Traffic Handicap (1000m) and expects her to deliver her usual honest performance.

The six-year-old has been a profitable mare for the stable, earning close to $550,000 from 27 starts. She is currently in good form, having placed second in both starts since her spell.

“Lovely mare and probably deserves a win,” Coyle said.

“No excuses first-up and second-up, she was beaten by better horses. I feel like her trial was really good here the other day.

“She looks an absolute picture, she just runs into a really strong race.”

Champion apprentice jockey Siena Grima is booked to ride Lulumon from barrier nine.

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