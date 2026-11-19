Jockey Tyler Schiller, after a successful outing at Newcastle where he captured two of the three stakes races, is aiming to extend his winning streak with five rides at Kembla Grange.

Schiller’s recent victories include the Group 3 Spring Stakes (1600m) on Katoto and the Listed The Beauford (2300m) with Bestower. He is now looking to translate this form into Saturday’s $1 million The Gong (1600m), where he will be reunited with Sun God, prepared by Chris Waller.

“Obviously without winning a Group One, it’s nice to get a few black type races, especially for a few different stables,” Schiller remarked about his spring campaign.

“It is nice to get a roll on at some point of the season where you feel like you’re going really well.”

Schiller has previously guided Sun God on one occasion, when the imported galloper achieved his initial feature race success in the Listed Luskin Star Stakes (1300m) at Scone in May.

The six-year-old gelding subsequently recorded another black-type win during the Brisbane winter carnival. He has since competed at the elite level this season, finishing in the placings in both the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1400m) and the Toorak Handicap (1600m), before a fifth-place finish in the Crystal Mile (1600m).

He drops back in grade to Group 3 for The Gong (1600m), a factor Schiller hopes will prove decisive.

“He’s a progressive horse, I really like him,” he said.

“He’s got a good turn of foot, and I get along well with him. I’ve only ridden him once and he gave me a good ride.

“His Melbourne form has been okay. His first-up run was good, and then he’s tapered off a little bit, but he has been in tough company. It’s a drop back in class for him in The Gong.

“He’s been at the top, so fingers crossed. He gets in nicely weight-wise and barrier-wise.”

Schiller will also partner Smashing Time in the afternoon’s other feature race, the $300,000 The Warra (1000m), for local trainers Robert and Luke Price.

While the majority of Smashing Time’s previous performances have been over longer distances, Schiller is placing his faith in the trainers’ assessment for commencing the campaign over the shorter 1000m.

“I was surprised to see him in a 1000-metre Warra, but obviously fresh he’s a different horse,” Schiller commented.

“He’s got a good turn of foot as he’s shown over a bit of distance, but if Robert and Luke are going there, they’re confident in the horse’s ability.”

Hawkes Racing’s Spione presents another attractive ride for Schiller in the day’s final event.

The horse is set to race first-up, with three of his four career victories coming when resuming from a spell.

“I think they were hoping to go to a race at Newcastle with him, so he missed that run, but he had a jump-out on Tuesday and jumped out well,” Schiller confirmed.

“He’s in a good head space and going well, and he’s a really good fresh horse.

“If he can replicate his first-up run last prep at Hawkesbury, he should be a really good winning chance.”

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