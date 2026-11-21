The pursuit of riding was a childhood ambition, and after amassing close to 600 victories in the saddle, he had already carved out a successful career as a jockey before making the transition to training.

Now firmly established as one of WA’s leading trainers, Pateman is heading into The Pinnacles with what he regards as the strongest carnival team he has ever assembled.

“I probably didn’t think I’d be here training,” Pateman told Racing WA TV. “The dream growing up was to ride, so I’m glad I got to do that for sort of 10 years and then transitioned into training. I couldn’t have dreamt of what sort of has become.”

Pateman believes his tenure in the saddle has become one of his most significant assets as a trainer.

“I think being able to ride is a huge bonus for me as a trainer,” he stated. “You get a feel for them and I still ride a lot of trackwork, so I think that’s certainly helped. It’s a lot more work training. It’s a lot more 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but with that I don’t have to waste anymore, which is a massive bonus.”

Horse racing has consistently been a part of Pateman’s life.

His father served as his earliest influence before his passing when Pateman was young, while his mother and uncle Paul have continued to play crucial roles throughout his career.

“Dad was my number one role model,” Pateman said. “Obviously I lost him when I was young. I’ve been very lucky. I’ve got Mum and then Uncle Paul is probably my biggest role model now. He helps me with a lot of the training side of things and has since I very first started.”

This family connection has added another profound layer to Pateman’s Group 1 aspirations.

His father trained a Railway Stakes winner in 1998, and Pateman admits that following him into the elite club of Group 1-winning trainers would carry immense personal significance.

“Obviously the Railway is the dream,” he said. “That’s probably not the race for us this year, but just to win a Group 1 and join him as a Group 1-winning trainer, that I wanted to do as a jockey and I couldn’t. If I could do it as a trainer, it would be very special.”

Pateman is set to bring considerable firepower to this year’s Pinnacles, declaring it the most potent carnival team he has trained to date.

“This is certainly the strongest group of carnival horses I’ve had,” he confirmed. “They’re sort of on the way up at the moment, so hopefully they can get there and perform.”

Pateman nominated Bassett Hound and Profit Motive as two of his major carnival prospects, also identifying Have A Crack as one to watch.

“I think he’s really smart,” Pateman commented. For an individual who once only dreamed of riding winners, The Pinnacles now presents the opportunity to chase an achievement holding far greater personal significance.

A Group 1 of his own.

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