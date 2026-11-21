Jockey Fred Kersley is making an extraordinary effort, quite literally driving across the Nullarbor with his partner and their five dachshunds to be present for this Saturday’s TABtouch Pinnacles meeting at Ascot.

The talented jockey, originally from WA, has departed Melbourne by car with his partner Mia Smith, embarking on the journey back to his home state for the region’s premier racing carnival.

Kersley arrived in Perth on Thursday night and is set to dive straight into action with a booked schedule of eight rides at Ascot for the commencement of the TABtouch Pinnacles. This event unites the nation’s top horses, jockeys, and trainers on WA racing’s most prestigious stage.

“WA is home, I always appreciate the support and opportunity to ride over here,” Kersley told Racing WA. “The TABtouch Pinnacles is a great carnival, from the programming to the prizemoney and you can see why it’s getting so much attention from the east coast.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to ride winners on some of Victoria’s biggest race days, but nothing beats the thrill of riding a winner at Ascot.”

The Kersley family name is deeply intertwined with racing in WA. The jockey’s grandfather, Fred Kersley Sr., trained the legendary galloper Northerly, widely recognised as WA’s greatest racehorse. Northerly achieved nine Group 1 victories, including the 2000 Railway Stakes.

Mia also comes from a family with a rich WA racing heritage. Her father, Lindsey Smith, a trainer with 11 Group 1 wins, prepared Old Comrade to win the 2001 Railway Stakes. This gelding notably defeated Northerly in Melbourne to claim the 2002 Australian Cup, preventing Northerly from achieving a remarkable three consecutive wins in that race.

Now, Mia is set to strap for Thoroughbred Hall of Fame trainer Chris Waller during the carnival, while Kersley pursues success in the saddle. The pair aims to forge their own chapter in WA racing history.

“Mia has put in a lot of hard work for her to be in a responsible leadership role and entrusted with one of Chris’ superstars. It makes me very proud her journey.”

“I think it’s special though, we can write our own chapter in WA racing together.

“Both our families paved the way for us and to be able to get the opportunity to build on that and do it together is even more special.”

Buckaroo is being targeted for the $1.5 million Group 1 Northerly (1800m), a race fittingly named after the horse that made the Kersley name so famous.

With Waller likely to favour one of his resident jockeys, such as James McDonald, to ride the prominent east coast contender, the two families may find themselves competing again if Kersley secures a ride in the feature race on December 5.

“There’s still a massive rivalry between us when it comes to racing,” Kersley commented. “Unfortunately, Mia is a little Lindsey Smith, so Northerly day could be an interesting one.”

Jockey Fred Kersley with sister Sienna Stack (left) and partner Mia Smith after winning aboard Simply at Ascot in 2025.

Mia is looking forward to leading out the former Group 1 winner on unknown ground, but she expresses confidence in the Waller-trained gelding.

“I’ve got the advantage at the moment because we’ve got the faster horse, so I’m not too worried about Fred,” Mia said with a laugh. “It’s really special because I take so much pride in working for Chris and Buckaroo is one of my favourite horses.”

“To get the opportunity to be entrusted with such a great horse, in a Group 1 in front of my friends and family is a massive deal to me.”

Kersley returns home having continued to build his standing in Victoria, recently celebrating his 400th career win and securing victories on some of the country’s most significant race days, including the $500,000 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final (1600m).

With a nearly full book of rides for his imminent return to WA racing, his engagements are highlighted by a mount on the Luke Fernie-trained Boy Crush in the $500,000 Placid Ark Stakes (1200m), the opening feature race of the TABtouch Pinnacles.

“I’m really looking forward to my mounts on Saturday including, Ladies Pro, Oscar’s Fortune and Boy Crush,”

“I also have a nice book of rides on Sunday, put together by my family friend Kim Hunter who’s been guiding and helping me closely each time I’ve made the trip back west.”

Kersley will also ride the Mack Hall-prepared mare Miss Wall Street in the first race of the program, which will be handled by his younger sister, Sienna.

No stranger to Pinnacles success, Kersley piloted the six-year-old gelding Simply to an impressive victory in last year’s $125,000 A.J. Scahill Cup (2200m), but Group 1 success remains his primary objective.

“There would be nothing better than winning one of the big races in the Pinnacles,” he stated. “I would take my first group 1 win at Ascot over any of the group 1’s in Melbourne.”

There will be little time for rest after Saturday’s Pinnacles meeting, as Kersley is scheduled to head to Geraldton on Sunday, where he has seven rides for leading WA trainer Adam Durrant, including a mount on Supersession in the $125,000 Batavia Sprint.

For now, Kersley and Mia are content being back home with friends and family and are enthusiastic about the upcoming events in WA’s premier racing carnival.

All of Kersley’s rides on Saturday’s Champion Fillies day and at Geraldton on Sunday will be available to watch live and free on Racing WA TV and 7+.

Betting markets for the TABtouch Pinnacles are now open, with Australian betting sites offering competitive odds.