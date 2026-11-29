Ombudsman provided a perfect send-off with his performance at Tokyo Racecourse on Sunday.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained entire justified the decision to contest the AU$10.3 million Japan Cup over 2400 metres for the first time, outclassing what many had labelled the best edition of the race ever.

Ombudsman denied Calandagan a second consecutive win, defeating the French star by 1-1/2 lengths. Top local competitor Danon Decile finished a half-length behind in third.

The 2026 Japan Cup was the final race for the son of Night Of Thunder before his retirement to Kildangan Stud in Ireland, where he will stand for €45,000 (AU$73,000). Godolphin’s UK and Dubai managing director, Hugh Anderson, commented that the horse would be remembered as one of Sheikh Mohammed’s greatest.

“He has been one of the best Godolphin racehorses ever and I don’t say that lightly,” Anderson said.

“But the quality of the Group Ones he has won, finishing with the Japan Cup but including two Royal Ascot Prince Of Wales’s (Stakes), the Juddmonte International and the Champion Stakes mean he is one of Godolphin’s greatest and we look forward to seeing him as a very, very good stallion.”

Ombudsman extended his flawless record to 11 wins from 15 starts, achieving his sixth Group One victory and becoming the first UK-trained horse to win the Japan Cup since Alkaased in 2005.

After a good beginning from his middle draw under jockey William Buick, Ombudsman settled midfield on the fence. While he moved off the inside as they rounded the home turn, it wasn’t until 350 metres from the finish that he saw clear air, after which he accelerated swiftly to secure the win.

This was the first time the five-year-old had competed beyond the 2112m distance of the Juddmonte International. Co-trainer John Gosden stated that most of the credit for the win should go to his son.

“My co-trainer Thady has been telling me all year we must go to the Japan Cup and I kept pushing it aside and he has been proved right and the old man has been proved wrong,” Gosden stated.

“He has fulfilled his role as a racehorse in the most unparallelled and brilliant manner.

“He’s always shown great conviction in what he’s doing, great mental determination and he’s shown what all good horses have to have – the nerve, obviously massive ability, and a good mind.”

In addition to the AU$4.7 million winner’s cheque, Ombudsman also collected a $7.5 million bonus, which he became eligible for with his victory in the Champion Stakes.

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