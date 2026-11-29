Trainer Gavin Bedggood has postponed his inaugural trip to Hong Kong after an injury scare ruled Kingswood out of competing at next month’s international meeting.

Bedggood made the decision to scratch Kingswood from the Hong Kong Vase (2400m) at Sha Tin on December 13, with the stayer showing signs of soreness on Saturday morning.

The Caulfield Cup winner was set to provide Bedggood with his first experience of Hong Kong racing, but this has been put on hold.

Bedggood does not believe the injury is serious and suggested the Caulfield Cup winner could be primed for a Sydney autumn campaign or a winter spell in Brisbane.

“He walked out sound and when he trotted up he showed soreness in his near hind,” Bedggood stated. “The chiropractor adjusted him and initially we thought he was OK, (but then) he presented with minor soreness after that.”

“You are travelling to another country to race, and we weren’t taking any risks with him as he owes us nothing.”

“He was due to depart on Monday, so we pretty much had to make a call.”

“It looks muscular, so we’ll keep him around the stables until we’re 100 per cent happy with him then he can go and have a break and may be get ready for autumn in Sydney or Brisbane.”

Bedggood, who was also due to depart on Monday to oversee Kingswood’s preparation in Hong Kong, will instead remain at home to focus on his team in the upcoming week.

The Cranbourne-based horseman has Tempesti nominated for the Listed Ballarat Cup (2000m) on Saturday.

This will be the former Matt Cumani-trained galloper’s third start for Bedggood.

Tempesti finished second in the ATC St Leger (2600m) at Randwick on his debut for his new trainer, before a disappointing run over 2800m at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day.

“Any rain would be a bonus for him,” Bedggood commented. “He was really good at his first run for me in Sydney and then we tried to ride him outside of his comfort zone and a bit too close at Flemington at his next start, and he was plain.”

“I just thought we would come right back in trip, freshen him up, ride him quiet, ride him to finish off late and see what he can do.”

“I expect him to run really well.”

“I haven’t had him very long, so his next run will tell us a little bit more about him.”

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