Jimmysstar kicks off 2026 campaign at Warwick Farm trials

Jimmysstar, a formidable gelding trained by Ciaron Maher, is set to begin his racing campaign with a familiar starting point, although his Spring Carnival program might undergo some modifications this year.

The son of Per Incanto will participate in his first trial of the season over 900 metres at Warwick Farm on Tuesday morning.

Last season, Jimmysstar’s initial trial appearance occurred on August 7, followed by another trial before his resumption in the Concorde Stakes (1000m) and his subsequent run in the $20 million The Everest (1200m).

It is still to be confirmed if the seven-year-old will aim for the world’s richest sprint again this year. His 2026 preparation is slated to commence in the 1400-metre Group 1 Memsie Stakes at Caulfield on August 29.

Jimmysstar raced until the Group 1 Kingsford Smith Cup (1300m) on May 30 last preparation. Jack Turnbull, national assistant trainer for Maher, commented that a longer distance option seems more appropriate as a first-up target this year.

“He only had a short break and has been in work, so he looks spot on,” Turnbull said.

“Coming back off that break with residual at 14 (hundred metres) being an older horse could really be the right recipe.

“If he’s on song, which he should be and the trial will tell us a little bit more as well, then it looks like a nice kick-off point for him.”

Jimmysstar is currently sharing the $8 third line in the Memsie Stakes betting, positioned behind the highly-rated mare Sheza Alibi ($2) and Angel Capital ($6).

The Memsie Stakes will serve as a key indicator for Jimmysstar’s spring pathway, with the $5 million Group 1 King Charles III Stakes, held on October 17, the same day as The Everest, being a potential target.

He is one of a number of stars expected to feature at Warwick Farm. Among his rivals in Trial No 3 are Golden Slipper winner Guest House, Spring Champion Stakes winner Attica, and the classy filly Chayan, who was recently purchased by Coolmore for $5.6 million.

In the preceding 900m trial, stablemates Tempted and Another Wil will be in action, alongside Marhoona and Birdman. Meanwhile, Light Infantry Man and Gringotts are set to compete against Chris Waller’s stars Aeliana, Beiwacht, Buckaroo, Campione D’Italia, and Fireball in the opening 1000m trial.

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