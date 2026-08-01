Rawiller guides Run Harry Run to victory in 2026 Rosehill Handicap

Nash Rawiller put on a front-running clinic, guiding Run Harry Run to a determined win in the Kia Ora Bloodlines to Headlines Handicap (1500m) at Rosehill on Saturday.

The champion jockey masterfully controlled the pace of the Lindsay Park galloper, extracting crucial efforts from the gelding to hold off a late challenge from Narbold.

After leading throughout, Run Harry Run, the $3 favourite, faced a stern test when Williamsburg ($16) drew alongside in the straight. The favourite responded admirably under Rawiller’s guidance, finding another length to deny the closing Narbold ($6) by a half-head. Williamsburg finished a further three-quarters of a length behind in third.

Rawiller expressed his confidence in the horse’s finishing ability, despite some pre-race concerns about the 1500-metre distance.

“I knew I still had a kick,” Rawiller said.

“They (connections) were a touch worried with the 1500 that he could be a touch vulnerable. I just tried to travel in a beautiful rhythm. I wanted to go for him flat out when I wanted to, and thankfully he dug deep when he needed to.

“He came up in great order. The way the track is racing probably helped me a touch. Apart from jumping on his Melbourne leg on the corner post, he did everything spot-on.”

Lindsay Park racing manager Anthony Feroce attributed the victory to Rawiller’s exceptional ride.

“He’s a horse that has never run a really strong 1500, and I mentioned that to him before the race. I think he kept that in mind. It was a great ride,” Feroce commented.

The Ben, Will and JD Hayes-trained Run Harry Run added another metropolitan success to his record, while providing Rawiller with a riding double at the Rosehill meeting.

The accomplished hoop had earlier partnered Matthew Dunn-trained Wayburn to victory in the Highway Handicap (1200m).

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