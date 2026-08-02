Angel Capital set for early 2026 campaign launch in Missile Stakes

Angel Capital is poised for an early return, set to compete in the opening stakes race of the Sydney season as he embarks on what could be a career-defining campaign.

Trainer Chris Waller confirmed that the five-year-old gelding is scheduled to be nominated for the Group 2 Missile Stakes (1200m) at Randwick next Saturday, and the current intention is for him to race.

“Angel Capital will run next week in the Missile, then he can go second up into a Group One. The Memsie or the Winx Stakes,” Waller remarked. “He’s well suited at the set weights and penalties, where the others probably aren’t, and he’s got a bit more speed. (A horse like) Autumn Glow gets too much weight. He’s come back well. Mentally he’s great. There’s no reason why he can’t keep going for another year.”

A three-time placegetter at the highest level, including a runner-up finish to Jigsaw in the William Reid Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield in March, Angel Capital is being prepared with the aim of capturing an elusive Group 1 win this spring.

The valuable stallion prospect, owned by Yulong, has the potential to cement his future at stud by achieving this significant goal.

By taking advantage of an early run in the Missile Stakes, Waller is signalling his intent to give Angel Capital a genuine opportunity at Group 1 success in his second start.

“He’s a horse that needs to be rock-hard fit second-up at 1400 and he could win a Group One,” he said.

Angel Capital is expected to be Waller’s sole participant in the Missile Stakes. Additionally, Napoleonic, who placed in the Doomben 10,000, from the John O’Shea and Tom Charlton stable, is also anticipated to make his seasonal debut in the same race and is set to be a worthy adversary following two strong barrier trial performances.

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