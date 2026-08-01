Steel Strike wins 2026 National Jockeys Trust Handicap at Rosehill

Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott registered their first win of the new 2026 racing season when Steel Strike triumphed in the National Jockeys Trust Handicap (1400m) at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

The quick-starting galloper Felix Majestic, appreciating the firmer track conditions, set a demanding pace, establishing a significant four-length lead over his chasers, with Steel Strike in pursuit.

Leading jockey Tim Clark remained composed on Steel Strike, but it took the entirety of the Rosehill straight to reel in the brave Felix Majestic in a hard-fought finish.

“It was a great set-up for him today,” Bott shared. “Tim wanted to be aggressive early and put himself into the picture.”

“We thought it would be a truly run race and I think he enjoyed having something to chase. He was usually the one creating the pace last preparation and that left him vulnerable late but it all fell into place for him today.”

Steel Strike ($8), campaigned by Scott Darby’s syndication company Darby Racing, finally collared the tenacious Felix Majestic ($12) just before the finishing post, securing victory by a half neck. Silvanito ($11) claimed third place, a further half length behind.

The $2.70 favourite, Tarzing, was under pressure a considerable distance from home and could only manage sixth position.

Clark celebrated his birthday with a winning double, having earlier saluted the judge on Funshow, sharing riding honours with Zac Lloyd.

Steel Strike, a five-year-old son of Exceedance, was having his 10th career start and recorded his second career win.

“I think this horse will be a very good buy for Darby Racing,” Bott stated. “The plan is to just take Steel Strike through his grades and potentially get him out to 1600m.”

Waterhouse and Bott concluded the 2025/26 season with 132 wins across all tracks, including 69 metropolitan victories, placing them second on the Sydney premiership ladder behind Chris Waller, who secured 183 wins and earned nearly $18 million in prize money.

Their standout performer from the previous season was Sir Delius, a triple Group 1 winner who claimed the Underwood Stakes, Turnbull Stakes, and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Sir Delius is currently being prepared for a spring campaign and impressed Bott with a strong second in his Randwick barrier trial on Friday, behind Oh Diamond Lil, with Autumn Glow finishing third. Get the best Australian betting sites for all the upcoming racing action.