Aye Aye Captain back to winning ways at Rosehill in 2026

Veteran trainer Les Bridge received a belated birthday gift at Rosehill as Aye Aye Captain returned to her best form. Jockey Kerrin McEvoy confessed he was indebted to the stable for a positive result after a questionable recommendation last start.

Aye Aye Captain had previously failed to impress when the favourite on a heavy surface, a decision McEvoy had urged Bridge to proceed with.

However, on firmer footing in Saturday’s Congratulations Chris Waller Handicap (1400m), the mare executed perfectly. Aye Aye Captain, sent to post at $3.30, fought tenaciously to win by a neck from Ticklebelly ($5), rewarding the patience of her connections.

McEvoy conceded he had some ground to make up after the mare’s previous outing.

“I must admit, he wasn’t too happy with me the other day when I convinced him to run on the heavy track,” McEvoy said.

“I could tell when I rang him after the races he was a bit flat on me.

“Anyway, he’s waited for today, freshened her up, and her work during the week was good.

“She settled better for me today, and the better ground suited her.”

The victory continues the extensive history between McEvoy and Bridge, a partnership stretching back almost a quarter of a century. Their first success together was with Miss Zoe in the 2002 Emancipation Stakes, followed by their career-defining win when Classique Legend captured The Everest in 2020.

“My first winner (for Bridge) was a good mare of his way back in the early 2000s, Miss Zoe. This was when I was just out of my apprenticeship,” McEvoy revealed. “Then when I moved to Sydney, I didn’t ride a lot for Les early on. Carmel (Size) linked me up when she knew she had a smart one in Classique Legend, and I’ve been doing a bit ever since with Les.”

The heavily supported favourite, Enviable ($2.50), performed poorly, fading to last after racing on pace. James McDonald informed stewards the mare travelled well but offered no response when asked for an effort in the straight. A post-race veterinary examination was expected to reveal any underlying issues behind the disappointing performance.

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