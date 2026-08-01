Boomtown Boss claims 2026 Aurie’s Star Handicap in Flemington upset

Tony Gollan’s strategic decision to transfer the gelding Boomtown Boss to the southern states has resulted in an immediate triumph, with the Queensland sprinter capturing the first black-type race of the current Australian racing season, the Group 3 Aurie’s Star Handicap (1200m) at Flemington.

Following a truncated Brisbane winter campaign, Gollan elected to freshen the gelding after his effort in the Eye Liner Stakes before relocating him to Ciaron Maher’s Cranbourne base, preparing him for a campaign on the iconic Flemington straight.

The relocation proved to be a masterstroke, as Boomtown Boss, sent out at $13, produced a determined effort to narrowly defeat Royal Insignia ($8.50), with Arkansaw Kid finishing in third position.

Gollan commented that the expansive Flemington layout was always expected to suit the gelding’s racing style.

“He profiles as a horse who loves big tracks and a lot of room so I felt that for a little while he would make a nice straight horse,” Gollan stated.

“During his winter prep, he was going nowhere and when I zigged I should have zagged, everything was going wrong.”

“I knew this race was on the cards so I backed off him (after the Eye Liner Stakes) and sent him to Ciaron’s (Maher) at Cranbourne to really settle him in.”

“I thought the trip away, and with straight racing, I thought it would suit him and through the race he was travelling alright.”

Pre-race excitement turned to drama when the original favourite, War Machine, was scratched after escaping through the starting barriers. Further controversy ensued after the race when the connections of runner-up Royal Insignia lodged a protest against winning rider Daniel Moor, alleging excessive whip use.

Stewards noted the excessive whip use but determined it was not sufficient to alter the race’s final result, confirming Boomtown Boss’s victory by a neck.

Moor admitted that the gelding was still gaining experience in straight-track racing.

“He came here a bit unknown down the straight and he did wander about a bit and change legs a lot, but you just know that when you’re on a Tony Gollan horse that they are well prepared,” Moor commented.

This significant win represents Gollan’s second success in the Aurie’s Star Handicap, with his previous victory coming via Temple Of Boom in 2011.

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