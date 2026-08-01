Touchdown scores at Flemington in 2026 to continue impressive record

Lindsay Park’s shrewd decision to acquire former New Zealand galloper Touchdown continues to reap benefits, with the progressive five-year-old gelding showcasing another commanding performance at Flemington.

The Ben, Will and JD Hayes-trained gelding has now recorded five wins and three placings from a mere nine career starts, achieving a decisive victory in the Melbourne Cup Carnival On Sale (1620m).

Following a noteworthy second over 1400 metres at Sandown upon his return, Touchdown advanced further in his second-up run.

Co-trainer Ben Hayes shared his thoughts: “Although he didn’t win at Sandown, it was still a great run. We had to go back from the draw on a heavy track first-up and he was super through the line. He really came through it well. This time he had to do a bit more work than we thought but it was an easy watch in the end and he was strong through the line and there were nice spacings back to second and third.”

Sent off as the $1.95 favourite, Touchdown triumphed over Danny O’Brien’s Fahrr Flung ($12) by two lengths, with Kaleo ($5.50) a further 2¼ lengths back in third.

Hayes is confident that the lightly raced import still has considerable untapped potential as the stable gradually escalates his race starts.

“I think there is a lot more to come and he is an exciting horse going forward,” Hayes stated. “It is always good when they run well at this place and there are a lot of nice races to win. We’re not going to get too carried away with him yet and we’ll go through the grades with him but he may end up in a nice race in the spring.”

The victory also represented jockey Blake Shinn’s second winner of the day on his comeback meeting after a substantial spell due to injury.

Shinn believes Touchdown possesses the qualities to mature into an even better horse as he is tested over greater distances.

“He’s a raw talent, I feel and he’s not the furnished product,” Shinn commented. “I love that he’s got a great length of stride and I think he’ll get better as he gets further.”

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