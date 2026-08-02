Andy Win Secures 2026 Grand National Hurdle Title in Tough Sandown Performance

Following a tenacious performance at Sandown, Andy Win is now being considered for the Grand National Steeplechase.

The gelding, Andy Win, claimed the $250,000 Grand National Hurdle (4200m) at Sandown on Sunday and has secured qualification for the more demanding steeplechase event.

Trainer Shane Jackson has indicated that if Andy Win recovers well from his recent success, he will be aimed at the $350,000 Grand National Steeplechase (4500m) on August 16, part of the all-jumps program at Ballarat.

Andy Win, a $3 chance under jockey Tom Ryan, won by 1-¼ lengths from Ardakan ($5.50), with Embezzler ($10) a further 13 lengths behind in third.

Jackson suggested that Andy Win’s earlier qualification for the bigger jumps at Coleraine on July 20 might have contributed to the horse being tentative over some fences early in the race.

“We’ll let the horse tell us, but that was the plan coming here,” Jackson said regarding the potential start at Ballarat.

“We ran today with the option of the Grand National Steeplechase at the end of the season.”

“That’s why he had a trial over them and that’s why he probably jumped a few like fences early on in the race, he jumped them a bit careful.”

“After jumping two flights, I thought we were in trouble.”

“He wasn’t travelling at all and he’s had a long hard season, but I do believe if the track was softer, and a slower tempo, he would be more comfortable.”

“I’m glad we’ve qualified him over fences because, the slower tempo in a steeplechase might be right up his alley.”

Jackson was quick to praise jockey Tom Ryan for his efforts in getting Andy Win across the line.

“I don’t think there’s any jockey, apart from Tom Ryan that would have won on him today,” Jackson stated.

“He looked gone up the back and he had to keep him up to the job.”

“Maybe the ground wasn’t quite soft enough for him and there was a lot of speed, but he toughed it out.”

“What a thrill.”

This victory marks Jackson’s second Grand National Hurdle triumph, following Highland Blaze’s win last year.

Highland Blaze had been preparing for a return to Sandown but suffered an injury to a suspensory tendon in a narrow defeat at Flemington last month.

“He did a suspensory, but he’ll be back,” Jackson confirmed. “It’s not career ending and we’ve started the rehab process already.”

With the Grand National Steeplechase approaching, consider checking out betting sites for competitive racing betting markets.