Hellsing grinds out Scone Cup 2026 thriller

Annabel and Rob Archibald’s charge Hellsing is in superb nick, claiming his best-ever success in Friday’s Listed $200,000 Arrowfield Scone Cup (1600m) at Scone.

Reaching his 10th start over a six-month-plus prep, Hellsing has elevated his game, replicating a Royal Randwick triumph to seize the Scone prize in an edge-of-the-seat end where six leaders spanned two lengths.

Jockey Tom Sherry’s astute early positioning saw Hellsing track the leader externally and trouble-free, enabling the former Irish import to dig deep and cling to his position resolutely through the final stages.

A delightful regional win for the Archibald team, who oversee 80 in work locally at Scone, equaling their Warwick Farm operation.

“This is a massive thrill,” Annabel Archibald said.

“It was a long time ‘watching’ in the straight, I was willing the post (to come).”But Hellsing is a such a tough, honest horse and he has a great racing pattern where he gets up on the speed.

“He has been in work a long time but he is so very consistent.”

Irish-bred Hellsing ($5.50) withstood the closing Churchill’s Choice ($10) for the spoils, as stablemate Formal Display ($4.60 fav) trailed by half a length in third.

Hellsing’s fierce resolve at Scone echoed his Randwick defence last out, earning Sherry’s respect.

“It was a bit of a step up in grade for him today but to his credit he showed a great will to win, he was so determined to hold off the challenger, Churchill’s Choice,” Sherry said.

The result qualifies him for November’s first Tuesday $3 million Big Dance (1600m) at Royal Randwick on Melbourne Cup Day.

“He deserves a little break now and then we will work back from the Big Dance – that will be his target,” Archibald said.

Churchill’s Choice, off a Hawkesbury Gold Cup victory, charged powerfully late post-ruck but couldn’t snag the double.

Barrier 15 hindered Formal Display, who raced exposed wide repeatedly, yet secured a meritorious third.

“I thought Formal Display he was huge,” Archibald said.

“He was four-wide with no cover the trip but he has still run home for third so he has definitely ticked the mile box.

“Depth Of Character (12th) never came off the bridle, he never got a crack at them in the straight.”

With 59kg as topweight, prior Scone Cup winner Tavi Time under Chad Schofield suffered interference from the straight top, finishing sixth without a real shot.

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