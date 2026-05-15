Sequista faces wide gate but primed for 2026 Denise’s Joy Stakes return

Sterling Alexiou and Gerald Ryan are sure that filly Sequista, despite past self-sabotage, holds the potential to claim black-type honours.

The three-year-old earned stakes placings during the 2024 Inglis Nursery (1000m) and shadowed the placings in the Percy Sykes Stakes (1200m) won by Tempted; now she aims to build on that in the Listed Denise’s Joy Stakes (1100m) at Scone on Saturday.

“She has (been unlucky) but in saying that a lot of it has been self-inflicted,” Alexiou said.

“She can get a high head carriage, and she likes a nice, flowing gallop, so a position three-wide will be a good thing for her if she can get in a nice spot and the track is playing that way.”

Alexiou is not too troubled by her landing in barrier 18, potentially moving inside to 15 without the emergencies starting.

According to him, the draw will not stop their commitment to the Scone first-up assignment, pencilled in well ahead.

“At this stage she will take her place. We’ve had the intent all preparation to run here first-up,” Alexiou said.

“She had a very solid trial the other day to make sure she was up to the mark, and there is only the one turn at Scone so hopefully the bad barrier isn’t the be-all, end-all.

“If things go the right way, she can run really well in a race like this.”

With Tyler Schiller in the saddle, Sequista was at $12 odds on Friday.

Even if results vary this weekend, the trainer anticipates strong performances ahead, be it Sydney benchmarks or Queensland black-type pursuits.

“The prizemoney in Sydney is still very good and she is still way down in the benchmarks, she is only a 73 rater,” Alexiou said.

“But that’s our ambition, to get black-type with her, and we believe on her day she’s got that type of ability.

“It’s a good place to kick her off at Scone, and I’m sure she’s in for a good preparation whatever eventuates on Saturday.”

Betting sites offer great online bookmakers options for the Denise’s Joy Stakes.