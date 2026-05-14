Napoleonic enters 2026 Doomben 10,000 field via Abounding withdrawal

Abounding’s scratching has ended the uncertainty for Napoleonic’s participation in the Doomben 10,000, enabling the colt to line up in the premier Group 1 sprint contest.

After a week of tension, the three-year-old’s connections saw him shift from second emergency in the $1.5 million spectacle, with Beadman taking the first reserve spot Wednesday courtesy of Lady Of Camelot’s sting ray-related withdrawal.

Tom Charlton, trainer of Napoleonic, had an alternative scheme prepared but expressed delight at the confirmation, solidifying their three-race campaign including the Doomben 10,000 (1200m), Fred Best Classic (1400m) and Stradbroke Handicap (1400m).

“It’s important because he looks like he’s in a big race with a chance,” Charlton said.

“It has always been the plan, and it’s not normally a race where you get a full field. Normally a (benchmark rating) 103 three-year-old gets in, so it was a bit of a spanner in the works.

“But thankfully, we’re in.”

Napoleonic reached Brisbane Thursday by float, not having raced since holding his own in the Canterbury Stakes (1300m) against elite sprinters in March.

Charlton reported a smooth voyage following an impressive gallop earlier in the week under Doomben 10,000 jockey James McDonald.

“He worked very well with Linebacker on Tuesday. James came in and rode him, which makes our life easy because he knows where we’re at, and he was very pleased,” Charlton said.

“We can’t fault the preparation thus far.”

Napoleonic co-holds the second betting spot for the Doomben 10,000 betting at $6.50 with Grafterburners, with Jimmysstar leading at $3.50.

Visit leading betting sites for Doomben 10,000 odds.