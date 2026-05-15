Estadio Mestalla takes on big weight in 2026 Luskin Star Stakes at Scone

Joe Pride can’t fathom why Estadio Mestalla draws two kilos over a Group 1 winner for the Luskin Star Stakes, though he knows the dependable gelding will exert himself completely.

The seven-year-old’s standout victory came in last season’s Listed Winter Stakes (1100m), leading to a 61kg assignment in Saturday’s Scone centerpiece, while Linebacker—2025 Randwick Guineas winner and Group 3 Silver Eagle (1300m) scorer from spring—has just 59kg.

“Explain that one to me,” Pride quipped.

“He is curiously weighted.”

Estadio Mestalla has shown prowess lugging heavy imposts, scoring under 63kg at Randwick on Melbourne Cup Day and achieving a placing with 61kg in December’s Summer Cup (2000m).

Pride attributes part of Estadio Mestalla’s weight-carrying ability to his powerful structure, yet emphasizes it’s not the sole reason.

“I have also had some good small horses able to do it,” Pride said.

“He’s a very well-balanced horse, and quality helps them carry weight. If they’re not good, they can’t carry it against anyone.”

Handicapping issues notwithstanding, Pride looks for a robust run from Estadio Mestalla building on his late charge to sixth in the Hawkesbury Gold Rush (1100m), his first start since summer.

Saturday’s 1300m Luskin Star Stakes represents another preparatory step toward the gelding’s grand plan—the Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) in Brisbane next month—and Pride sees victory potential here.

“He will peak third-up, but he will run very well at Scone,” he said.

“The Stradbroke is his goal.”

The Scone event has gone to elite gallopers such as Osborne Bulls (2018), third in The Everest subsequently and retired with five Group 1 placings; Trekking, achiever of the 2019 Luskin Star Stakes-Stradbroke double plus Everest place; and sharp Lost And Running (2021).

Visit the betting sites for racing odds on this year’s Luskin Star Stakes.