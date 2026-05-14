Harlem Queen aims for 2026 Dark Jewel Classic glory

Harlem Queen’s path post-three hasn’t mirrored initial expectations, but trainer Nathan Doyle views her recent smooth prep positively for recapturing form steadiness.

Resuming Saturday at Scone’s Dark Jewel Classic (1400m), the mare suits longer journeys later yet barrier five bodes well per Doyle for an encouraging return.

“The 1400 is probably a perfect starting point,” Doyle said.

“I don’t want any less of a trip than that, she’d probably get run off her feet. But she’s on a big spacious track in Scone, she’s had two decent trials, and she’s as forward as we can get her first up.”

In 2024’s Group 1 Flight Stakes (1600m), she placed before fourths in the Spring Champion Stakes (2000m) and VRC Oaks (2500m) same year.

Follow-up outings proved inconsistent, standout being a Group 2 Emancipation Stakes (1500m) placing last year and Listed Ladies Day Cup (1600m) triumph at Hawkesbury in November.

Doyle explains previous niggling concerns shaped her schedule, contrasting this flawless run-up.

“She’s a horse that’s had a few little niggles along the way, so that’s why she didn’t have too long a preparation (last spring), and we just elected to pull up stumps and give her a break,” Doyle said.

“Touch wood, this time in everything’s been quite smooth sailing with her, and she seems in a good spot. I can’t fault her.

“If she’s anywhere near her best, she’ll be running well.”

Mercy Me tests stakes grade for Doyle in the 1100m Denise’s Joy Stakes among fillies, after her summer-ending treble.

Targeted fresh for Saturday, Doyle eyes continuation of her strong prior finish into this prep.

“She probably disappointed me earlier because I always said to the owners she was a filly with a stack of ability, and I didn’t expect her to get beaten at her first start and I didn’t expect her to be beaten first-up (in December),” he said.

“That was a bit of a head-scratcher, but obviously she’s now gone to the races and proven what I’ve said to the owners and what I’ve thought, which is a bit of a relief.

“She’s got two trials under her belt after a little bit of a freshen up, and 1100 at Scone is a perfect race for her. She deserves her chance at stakes class.”

Joining Harlem Queen and Mercy Me as Doyle stakes hopes is Churchill’s Choice in the Friday Scone Cup (1600m).

For the Dark Jewel Classic, punters can check betting sites offering competitive racing odds.