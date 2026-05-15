Hearcomesthestar maturing ahead of 2026 Straight Six at Flemington

Progressive gains have accompanied each season, leading trainer John Moloney to seek further strides from Hearcomesthestar at her Flemington engagement.

Hearcomesthestar holds six triumphs across 28 starts plus eight more podium finishes, though Stakes competition has eluded top results.

Her single Listed placing came at Geelong this year, and Moloney hopes Hearcomesthestar grabs Black Type in the Listed Straight Six (1200m) on Saturday.

Moloney took the Straight Six in 2005 using Songs Of Vienna, akin in profile to Hearcomesthestar.

“I won this race with Songs Of Vienna and she was there at the right time,” Moloney said.

“So, it’s probably not a bad race to go after with this mare, especially as The Goodwood was run last week in Adelaide where all the good sprinters went around.

“It’s a chance race for a horse like her to get some Black Type.”

Winning her Sandown debut in May 2023, Hearcomesthestar has faced Stakes annually since, hovering midfield.

Strength and maturity have brought steady betterment to Hearcomesthestar, per Moloney.

Mares like Bella Nipotina, Black Caviar, Pride Of Jenni, and Via Sistina exemplify this age-related uplift for Moloney.

“She has steadily got better from prep to prep to where she is now,” Moloney said.

“A little bit stronger, a little bit better, not by big margins but just each time she has come back into training there has been improvement, so to take on some Black Type racing, as we are on Saturday, it’s worthwhile.

“I’m not saying we’re Bella Nipotina or Via Sistina, or mares like that, but they seemed to get better with age.

“They trained on, so it’s amazing, that if they are looked after, they can keep producing pretty good runs.

“Here’s hoping she can keep finding that little bit extra for these types of races.”

Her Bendigo fresh-up effort, closing from last for third behind Stoli Bolli, boosted Moloney’s confidence.

“It was fantastic,” Moloney said.

“The way she got home from the back, to make up that ground with 59 (kilos) on her back.

“We’re meeting the winner again, Stoli Bolli, and I would like to think that wherever it finishes, we won’t be far away again with reasonable luck.”

Check racing betting markets for the Straight Six via top betting sites at betting sites.