Concord Connie eyes repeat magic at Flemington in 2026

Charlotte Littlefield looks forward to witnessing her dynamic filly Concord Connie match her prior brilliance before contemplating elevated goals.

At her third start on Anzac Day at Flemington, Concord Connie unleashed a spectacular victory, prevailing by six lengths in quick time.

The filly makes her return to Flemington on Saturday for the K A Morrison Handicap (1400m) against the colts.

“We’re just trying to keep a lid on her at the moment and not get ahead of ourselves,” Littlefield said.

“She has to back-up that performance before we start jumping up and down, but she’s in really good order.

“She’s doing everything you want to see, she’s ticked all the boxes, and we’ve got to get through one more day.”

Providing Concord Connie’s second success this campaign, the Flemington win prompts Littlefield to adopt a cautious approach moving forward.

A sharp gallop at Pakenham on Tuesday, preceded by a course proper hit-out last week, has the trainer confident in the three-year-old’s readiness.

“She’s a naturally athletic, fit and a gifted horse aerobically,” Littlefield said.

“I can’t fault the horse, and we’ll see how she goes on Saturday.”

Littlefield experienced similar anticipation with retired Group 1 placegetter She’s Bulletproof, though she insists Concord Connie isn’t at that pressure point currently.

That said, the aftermath of the filly’s last-start dominance has heightened buzz, with Saturday’s outcome potentially amplifying it.

“We haven’t gone to lofty heights, we’re in a handicap for three-year-olds,” Littlefield said.

“We haven’t gone too high and this might be her last run before she heads to the paddock with spring aims.

“She’s a filly that is still quite fragile at times, quite sensitive and I think doing too much at this time will be detrimental to her future.”

Discover competitive betting markets for the race featuring Concord Connie in the K A Morrison Handicap.