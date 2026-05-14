Snowden’s sprint stars set for 2026 Doomben and Scone features

Peter Snowden is ideally placed with a host of stakes contenders in his sprint division, enabling careful allocation across a slate of elite races.

Zealously delivered the Hawkesbury Gold Rush (1100m) win a fortnight past, with King Of Roseau and Beadman then scoring stakes victories from other states last week via the Takeover Target Stakes (1100m) at Gosford and Gold Coast Guineas (1200m).

“We’re lucky we’ve got some troops back and they’ve all been firing,” Snowden said.

“It’s a bit of a juggling act, but it’s a good problem to have.”

Beadman seeks to pile on the success backing up Saturday in the Group 1 Doomben 10,000 (1200m), securing a start after initial emergency status thanks to two prompt withdrawals.

At Scone Snowden’s quick types comprise King Of Sparta paired with Fire Star for the Listed Ortensia Stakes (1100m), Tuileries tackling the Dark Jewel Classic (1400m), and fillies Akaysha, Miss Freelove for the Denise’s Joy Stakes (1100m).

From Brisbane, Miss Freelove was pulled to run at Scone benefiting from draw four.

After a Group 3 placing at Flemington through spring, her fresh run saw a fair midfield placing trailing Golden Straand at Warwick Farm last month amid pace unsuited to her rearward tactics.

Winkers are now applied by Snowden for the weekend, with the youngster delighting in every way since resuming.

“She went back and they weren’t making ground. She did run on, but she was a bit too far back,” Snowden said of the performance.

“I have added some headgear, and hopefully that just gets her a bit more involved.

“She is going well, and she trialled really well the other week when she flew home, so she will be heading there will her tail up and she’ll be a chance of winning.”

Akaysha requires luck wide in barrier 16 for that race but holds recent Listed success from Brisbane alongside a Woodlands Stakes (1100m) placing on last year’s equivalent.

King Of Sparta makes his return post-18-month layoff since 2024’s Russell Balding Stakes (1200m), while Fire Star freshens up from good summer form with sharp fresh credentials.

Discover racing betting markets on offer for the Doomben 10,000 this weekend.