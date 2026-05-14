Different Gravy targets 2026 Queensland Derby via Flemington test

Different Gravy’s path to the Queensland Derby hangs in the balance as he prepares to race at Flemington.

Trainer Henry Dwyer aimed for the Derby up north after Different Gravy’s Listed victory spanning 1800m at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day the previous year.

An alternate preparation was first envisioned by Dwyer for the Group 1 Queensland Derby (2400m) on Eagle Farm come May 30, omitting the Saturday Trevor Clarke Handicap (2000m) at Flemington.

Plans called for Different Gravy to enter the Rough Habit Plate (2000m) at Doomben on Saturday following Sydney, but March’s subpar 1600m comeback at Caulfield halted progress.

“Admittedly we knew he was underdone but I thought he would go better at Caulfield,” Dwyer said.

“I didn’t want to send him up to Sydney off the back of that as I needed him to do something, so Adelaide was an easier option.

“He improved somewhat but still wasn’t as good as he can be, so we’ve left him down here to give ourselves another chance before we pull the trigger and send him to Queensland.

“He needs to improve again, which I think he can and I think he will, but I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him this prep.”

Building on a fourth placing in the Port Adelaide Guineas (1800m) at Morphettville April 11, Different Gravy dominated a Caulfield Heath trial with blinkers on, set to use them Saturday.

Dwyer believes the Flemington venue and extended 2000m trip are spot-on for Different Gravy, needing only a competitive performance to confirm the northern voyage.

“I want to see him back at Flemington, a nice big track,” Dwyer said.

“A wide barrier is not a bad thing for him as it will give him a bit of space and room to move, so that will give him every chance.

“He’s carrying 7-½ kilos more than Matt Cumani’s horse (Brave Danza) that was on level weights when he beat him at Flemington in the spring.

“It’s always a challenge going through benchmark races against progressive horses that have a lot less weight than you.

“He doesn’t necessarily have to win, and I’m not saying he can’t, but as long as he finished in the top three or four, I would be confident enough that that would be a good enough run to go to Queensland.”

For the best betting markets for the race, check out leading betting sites ahead of the Trevor Clarke Handicap.