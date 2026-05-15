SA’s Sir Kingsford eyes 2026 Melbourne Cup path through Andrew Ramsden Stakes

The training duo of Gary and Nichole Searle from South Australia, joined by daughter Brianna Callanan, have Melbourne Cup aspirations for their stayer Sir Kingsford.

Winning the Listed Andrew Ramsden (3200m) on Saturday at Flemington provides the champion with a Melbourne Cup ballot exemption for the prestigious November race.

During Sir Kingsford’s previous Flemington visit, Nichole Searle witnessed the Andrew Ramsden vibe when The Map won the Melbourne Cup qualifier in 2024.

Searle made the journey alongside co-trainer Oopy MacGillivray for The Map and shared in the post-victory joy, despite not seeing the mare cross the line on track.

“Sir Kingsford ran earlier in the day, so I travelled over with Oopy and I know a few of the owners that live out Mallala way,” Searle said.

“There was this hype around her, and everyone was so excited, that she was going there, and then when she won, the hype in South Australia was just fantastic.

“I wasn’t there when the horse won, but when Oopy got back, we were out at Ballarat, we had a pretty good night of celebrations.”

Sir Kingsford’s team was fired up by The Map’s achievement to seek their own major target.

The stayer claimed victory in last year’s Port Adelaide Cup before being spelled after a tough preparation.

Sir Kingsford now heads into his sixth race of this season.

“We all want to try and emulate something like that, getting to a nice big race,” Searle said.

“Sir Kingsford is probably the sort of horse that can take that step, take us to a nice race.

“Hopefully, the Andrew Ramsden is that on Saturday.”

Sir Kingsford was runner-up to Alainge, another Andrew Ramsden contender, in the Port Adelaide Cup held at Morphettville on May 2.

Searle indicated Sir Kingsford has bounced back strongly since then, including a recent gallop under Saturday rider Teegan Voorham.

“He’s had a few trips across now, so the travel shouldn’t bother him,” Searle said.

“He always eats pretty well, so fingers crossed all goes well with him.

“We thought we’d have a throw at the stumps and see where we land.”

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