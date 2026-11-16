Hellsing’s The Gong 2026 participation hinges on weather forecast

Rob and Annabel Archibald are closely monitoring the weather outlook as they contemplate the participation of their charge, Hellsing, in the upcoming $1 million The Gong (1600m) at Kembla Grange this Saturday.

The seven-year-old import, who captured the prestigious The Big Dance, has been nominated for The Gong alongside stablemate Formal Display. However, the Archibalds are hesitant to race Hellsing on a rain-affected track, as five of his six career victories have been recorded on Good going.

“There’s a fair bit of rain forecast,” Rob Archibald confirmed. “Maybe Hellsing wouldn’t love that, so he might even have a trial. But both horses have come through their last runs really well. They’ll both be nominated for The Gong and we’ll decide what we do.”

While Monday’s forecast for Kembla Grange included showers, fine weather is expected from Tuesday to Thursday. However, the prediction shifts to up to 10mm of rain on Friday, with further showers anticipated on Saturday, race day.

Hellsing has not competed since finishing second past the post in The Big Dance (1600m) in 2026, an event where Formal Display initially crossed the line first. A subsequent protest from connections of the fourth-placed horse, Gringotts, was upheld, awarding Hellsing the win and relegating Formal Display to fourth place.

The Big Dance runner-up, Matias, is also among the entries for The Gong, as is Gringotts, potentially setting up an intriguing rematch.

The Big Dance was Hellsing’s sixth triumph in a 25-start career. His prior win was in the Listed Scone Cup, also over 1600m, in May of this year.

The Gong is complemented by the $300,000 Listed The Warra (1000m) on Saturday’s Kembla Grange program. This event has attracted 13 entries, including The Galaxy runner-up Jedibeel, trained by Brad Widdup.

Check out the latest betting markets for the race at The Gong.