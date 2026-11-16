Another Wil aims for drought-breaking win in 2026 Cranbourne Cup

When Another Wil managed to reel in Mr Brightside for victory in the initial running of last year’s two Group 1 C F Orr Stakes races, it seemed improbable he would ever participate in the Cranbourne Cup.

Fast forward to less than two years later, and the Ciaron Maher-trained gelding is now set to compete in the $500,000 Group 3 event this Saturday, aiming to break a lengthy winless streak.

Another Wil, who operates out of Maher’s Cranbourne stable, has not visited the winner’s circle since that Orr Stakes race, which was 12 starts ago in February.

The seven-year-old’s only placings this current campaign have been a third in the Group 1 Makybe Diva Stakes (1600m) and a third in the Group 2 Crystal Mile (1600m), results that have the Maher camp feeling confident that a win is on the horizon.

“His runs have been a little bit up and down, he ran a very good race in the Makybe then failed in the Feehan,” Maher’s assistant trainer Jack Turnbull commented. “But when he’s on and he gets it right, he’s a very good horse. His little issue is he can travel quite full and strong and then he undoes himself. So, if we do our part right in terms of training and the rider gets the rhythm right and (finds) a spot in running then he can put in a big performance.”

Another Wil has accumulated $2,284,600 in prize money, with his other significant wins including the Group 2 The Damien Oliver (1400m), Group 3 Doncaster Prelude (1500m), and Listed Testa Rossa Stakes (1400m).

He also finished second, going down by a long neck, in the 2024 Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1400m).

Another Wil will be one of two runners representing Maher in the 1600m Cranbourne Cup, with Warnie also entered.

Maher has also nominated Jenni Multabella among the 29 acceptors, which include prominent gallopers such as Air Assault, Cote Atlantique, Just Folk, Pinstriped, and Pounding. However, Jenni Multabella is more likely to take her place in the BM74 Handicap.

Warnie will be looking to improve on his fifth placing from last year’s Cranbourne Cup, finishing just under two lengths behind the winner Sabaj. He enters this year’s race off a ninth-place finish in The Damien Oliver on Derby Day.

This result followed an encouraging fourth placing in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes, where he was beaten by just over 1-1/2 lengths.

Maher’s pair contesting the Cranbourne Cup both hold nominations for prestigious Western Australian races – Another Wil for the Group 1 Northerly Stakes (1800m) and Warnie for the $1.5 million Gold Rush (1400m). Nevertheless, Turnbull indicated that a trip to the west is improbable for either horse at this juncture.

“It’s very unlikely for Another Wil to go and I would say unlikely for Warnie, but we will see how they go in the Cranbourne Cup, that is their next target, and we can then reassess.”

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