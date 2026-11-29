Trainer Joe Pride has acknowledged that Ceolwulf, a horse with an impressive four Group 1 victories from recent spring racing seasons, has not been performing at his absolute best during the autumn carnivals.

“Autumn’s problematic for Ceolwulf, it’s never been his time of year,” Pride commented.

He noted that while the horse achieved second placings in the ATC Australian Derby and Rosehill Guineas as a three-year-old, his performances in the last few seasons during autumn have been less fruitful.

“So, it’s not a time of year that’s easy to target a particular race with him but I was thinking the All Star Mile at Flemington might be a nice race for this horse.”

“I want to have him up (training) to give him a chance to potentially go for the All-Star Mile.”

Ceolwulf, who has amassed $12.5 million in prize money from seven wins in 33 starts, has resumed his training regimen at Pride’s Warwick Farm stables. His anticipated return to racing is in the Group 1 Apollo Stakes (1400m) at Royal Randwick on February 13.

“He will go there and potentially go to the Verry Elleegant (Stakes), and then either back-up into the All-Star Mile, or just go second-up into the All-Star Mile. I’ll work it out,” Pride stated.

Ceolwulf has historically excelled during spring carnivals, securing four major wins over 1600m: the King Charles III Stakes in 2024 and 2025, the Epsom Handicap in 2024, and the Champions Mile in 2025.

Despite a winless six-start spring campaign this year, Ceolwulf demonstrated consistent high-level performance, achieving Group 1 second placings in the Epsom Handicap and King Charles III Stakes, and Group 2 placings in the Chelmsford Stakes (second) and Seven Sunrise Stakes (third).

The horse’s spring preparation concluded with a close fourth behind Cosmic Crusader in the highly competitive Cox Plate.

“He loves a strong-run mile, but a strong-run 2000m just takes him out of his comfort zone enough to dull his sprint,” Pride elaborated.

“The Cox Plate was a hectic 2000m. There will probably be an opportunity down the track to run him in a 2000m again when it’s not a really strong tempo.”

Pride clarified that Ceolwulf’s autumn campaign is not structured to avoid Autumn Glow, who managed to defeat him on three occasions during the spring – in the Winx Stakes, Seven Sunrise Stakes, and King Charles III Stakes.

“Autumn Glow is probably not going to the Verry Elleegant, but I think Peter Moody’s mare (Sheza Alibi) will be there,” Pride mentioned. “So, you dodge one then you run into the other.”

Pride also announced that King’s Secret, a tenacious winner of the Listed Starlight Stakes (1100m) at Rosehill on Saturday, has been given a summer spell.

The trainer believes King’s Secret’s ideal distance is 1100m and intends to aim the gelding towards the Group 1 The Galaxy over that sprint trip on Golden Slipper Day next March.

King’s Secret is the younger half-brother to Pride’s accomplished galloper Private Eye, who most recently claimed the Group 2 Linlithgow Stakes (1400m) at Flemington on Derby Day.

This victory represented Private Eye’s 15th win from 57 starts, bringing his career earnings to $13.3 million. Pride is already formulating plans for the nine-year-old gelding’s 2027 autumn campaign.

“We are giving Private Eye a nice break and he back for the latter part of the Sydney autumn carnival and maybe Brisbane,” Pride said.

“I’m not sure how much longer he will keep going but he’s enjoying his racing, he’s still competing at a very high level so we will see how he goes in the autumn.”

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