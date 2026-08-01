Freedman stable starts 2026/27 season with a double thanks to Horizons

Richard and Will Freedman have launched the 2026/27 Sydney racing season on a high note, with Horizons completing a stable double at Rosehill. This early success places the training partnership at the top of the premiership standings.

After Attractiveness secured victory in the initial race of the program, Horizons delivered another tenacious performance to claim the Congratulations Siena Grima Handicap (2000m).

“I’ve dreamed of this moment,” a jovial Will Freedman stated after the win.

Freedman praised the toughness of Horizons, who had completed a demanding preparation before digging deep when it mattered most.

“Horizons has been game all preparation and she was again today,” Freedman confirmed. “It’s always a query when you have had some tough runs to come and back that up again. But I think the benefit of those tough runs has really hardened her for today’s race.”

Sent out as a $6.50 chance, Horizons fought tenaciously in the straight to defeat Cheval De Bois ($5.50) by three-quarters of a length, with Anythink Goes ($8.50) finishing a close third.

Star jockey Zac Lloyd also achieved a riding double, having earlier triumphed aboard Gatwick, putting him in contention for the Sydney jockeys’ premiership lead.

“It was a nice performance from her today, she was very determined,” Lloyd commented. “To the first turn, we probably did a bit more than I would have liked but then she relaxed well during the run and then found plenty under pressure.”

The five-year-old mare, a daughter of The Autumn Sun, has now amassed four wins from 21 starts, boosting her career earnings to nearly $300,000.

Freedman indicated that Horizons had earned a spell following her latest brave effort.

“We will see how she pulls up but I would think she has done her job for now,” Freedman concluded.

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