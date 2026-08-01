Gatwick eyeing Stakes races after Rosehill victory in 2026

The progressive mare Gatwick has propelled herself into Stakes race calculations following a determined front-running performance to claim Saturday’s Ranvet Handicap (1200m) at Rosehill.

Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr’s mare achieved her second win from her past three starts, leading throughout under Zac Lloyd before digging deep to fend off all challengers.

Sent out as the $2.70 favourite, Gatwick held off Ernaux ($9) by a short neck, with Kwirky Smile ($5.50) a further 5¾ lengths behind in third.

Stable representative Ben Elam lauded the mare’s tenacity and Lloyd’s tactical ride, noting that the race was effectively won early.

“She was dynamic out of the gates, and it was probably won in the first part of the race,” Elam said.

“She is by Ole Kirk, so I always thought she’d run it out strongly. Even though she did a little bit in the early stages, he got a breather midrace, and she toughed it out well.

“Back on better footing for her, she showed that dynamic little turn of foot she’s got, and then she sustains that speed, which is crucial.”

Gatwick’s campaign has been carefully managed, with her runs spaced since returning in April. Elam indicated the stable is now considering whether to continue racing her while she holds a fitness edge over many rivals.

This could see the mare tackle an early-season black-type assignment if a suitable opportunity arises.

“She’s a horse we’ve always had a good opinion of, and it’s an interesting time of year,” Elam said.

“She’s rock-hard fit and there are probably some lower grade stakes races that might pop up where she’s the rock-hard fit horse, and there are some more proven horses returning from a break.

“There is a little bit to ponder there… it’s a good problem to have when you’ve got a progressive horse like this.”

It shapes as another significant week for the Price and Kent stable, with Golden Rose hopeful Guest House set to return in a Warwick Farm barrier trial on Tuesday.

The Golden Slipper Stakes winner completed his final piece of work at Rosehill on Saturday morning ahead of his trial as preparations ramp up for his spring campaign.

“He had his final gallop here (at Rosehill) this morning on the course proper and went through his gears really nicely,” Elam said.

“I’m looking forward to getting him back to the trials where we can let him do a little bit more.”

Early spring feature race markets are available through Australia’s leading Top 10 Betting Apps.

Gatwick’s impressive win has her in line for bigger targets; check the latest racing odds with betting markets for the race.