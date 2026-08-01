Blake Shinn celebrates winning return with first ride in 2026

Blake Shinn has made a triumphant return to race riding, achieving a victory with his initial mount after being sidelined by injury.

Back at Flemington for the first time since his significant fall on Melbourne Cup Day last year, Shinn guided Nearco Frod, trained by Tony and Calvin McEvoy, to a win in the TAB We’re On (2500m).

The $2.50 favourite, Nearco Frod, surged under Shinn to secure a 1¾ length victory over Urban Outlook ($21), with Our Chief ($2.70) securing third place.

“The legs have pulled up a little but sore which is a understandable but it is such a great feeling,” an emotional Shinn said.

“It has been a bit of a journey, but it is nice to be coming home a winner and not in the back of an ambulance.

“To get the support of all the leading trainers and owners and I’ve had to ensure that I’m ready for today with a great team who have helped me in the recovery.

“First ride back a winner so it is special. Hopefully it is the start of a great season.”

The five-year-old’s strong finish over the 2500 metres has the McEvoy stable considering a run in the Archer Stakes scheduled for September 12.

Shinn also playfully attributed some of the success to Craig Williams.

“I’ll have to thank my great mate Craig Williams for going on holidays,” Shinn stated, having filled in for the jockey who has won 10 Melbourne premierships.

“He’s a promising horse and was adaptable on the dry today.”

This marks Nearco Frod’s third consecutive win, having previously recorded back-to-back successes at Sandown before Saturday’s Flemington triumph.

“When he arrived with us he was a young horse,” Calvin McEvoy remarked.

“We have a nice preparation with him but he has really come on. He had to tick the Good track box as that was the query for me as he’d been winning on heavy nines.

“He was dynamic there on a Good 4.

“To win three in town is a good effort and it is lovely to provide Blake Shinn with his first winner.”

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