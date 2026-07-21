Signature Scent faces multiple options for Ciaron Maher stable in 2026

The Ciaron Maher stable is evaluating several prospective races for the three-year-old filly Signature Scent, with two Stakes-level events among the possibilities.

Signature Scent has entries in the Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes (1200m) and a Three-Year-Old Handicap (1100m) at Caulfield, as well as the Listed Lightning Stakes (1050m) at Morphettville. All three races are scheduled for Saturday.

Jack Turnbull, Ciaron Maher Racing’s National Assistant Trainer, indicated the race against her own age cohort at Caulfield was the most appealing.

Signature Scent is set to carry 59.5kg in the Caulfield handicap. If the stable decides to utilise the 3kg claim of Jabez Johnstone, who partnered the filly in her 1100m victory on July 11, her weight would be reduced to 56.5kg.

However, under the weight-for-age conditions of the Bletchingly Stakes, Signature Scent would face open-aged competition and carry 56kg. At Morphettville, the Lightning Stakes is a set-weights race for two and three-year-olds, where she would be assigned 57kg.

“The idea of this campaign is to get her back winning and if she was to win again, or run well, there are plenty of races coming up and we don’t have to rush back too soon at the moment if we don’t feel we have to,” Turnbull stated.

He added, “The fact that she is relaxing better now gives her the opportunity to get 1200 (metres).”

“She was a bit of a one trick pony early and the blinkers have really helped her, and it opens up a few more options.”

Signature Scent has prior experience at Morphettville, winning over 1050m on March 28, before finishing third in the Listed Redelva Stakes (1100m) and fifth in the Group 2 Tobin Bronze Stakes (1200m).

While a final decision on Signature Scent’s next race is pending, the Maher team will also field Recommendation in the Bletchingly Stakes.

This marks Recommendation’s third appearance in the Bletchingly Stakes, having won the event in 2024 and finishing fifth last year.

Recommendation is coming off a sixth-place finish in the Sir John Monash Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield on July 11. This performance pleased the Maher stable, although the sprinter settled further back than intended.

“There was a lot of pressure early which probably exaggerated where he got to,” Turnbull commented. “We had the winners back, but it was a bit quicker than us, but we feel as though he’s back to his best to be winning this.”

“He didn’t come up well last time and the six (1200m) is no issue and weight-for-age conditions is generally his go.”

Fancy a punt on the Bletchingly Stakes? Explore the leading betting markets for the race with top online bookmakers.