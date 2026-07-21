Chris Waller’s colts Beiwacht and Angel Capital trial ahead of 2026 Spring

Dual Group One winner Beiwacht was among the key participants in the opening trial at Warwick Farm on Tuesday, looking sharp as he won the 900m heat.

The Godolphin-owned son of Bivouac stepped up from three-year-old to open-age company in the Autumn, adding the All Aged Stakes to his earlier Golden Rose Stakes victory.

Ridden by Nash Rawiller, Beiwacht led throughout the trial, clocking a time of 53.99 seconds, with Spring Champion Stakes winner Attica in second.

Chris Waller, who acquired Beiwacht after James Cummings’ move to Hong Kong, expressed his excitement for the colt’s prospects as a four-year-old heading into the Spring.

1⃣ Beiwacht

2⃣ Attica

3⃣ Tornado Valley A @godolphin quinella in the Group & Listed trial at Warwick Farm on Tuesday. Also trialling were Cherry Bomshell, Angel Capital, Campione D’Italia, Fireball, Diameter and Piggyback. @tabcomau pic.twitter.com/QC7bKpzy27 — Racing NSW (@racing_nsw) July 20, 2026

“I’m looking forward to him,” Waller told Racing And Sports. “He’s a mature colt now. He’s won a Golden Rose and we’ve worked out that he’s a good high-pressure horse over 1400 (metres).”

“He’s good enough to win over 1200, I’m sure, and as a mature four-year-old, I’m excited. He’s beaten the older horses at three. He’s won a Golden Rose in amazing time and with an amazing rating. He can really do it as a four-year-old.”

While Beiwacht has achieved Group One success and is a valuable stallion prospect, the Waller stable is keen to secure a top-flight win with the much-discussed Angel Capital, who finished strongly for fifth in the trial under James McDonald.

Angel Capital has placed at Group One level three times and had a luckless sixth in the All Aged Stakes, won by stablemate Beiwacht.

“This is his time,” Waller said of the Yulong-owned four-year-old. “I think 1400 metres is foolproof in terms of taking the way he races out of the equation where he gets back and he can still beat them over 1400. He’ll probably resume him over 1200, but I haven’t given up on thinking about he could even go first-up in a Memsie. The next few weeks will tell us a lot about our horses and where they’re resuming.”

Champagne Stakes winner Fireball and ATC Sires Produce winner Campione D’italia also competed in the trial, finishing seventh and sixth respectively, and are likely targets for the Golden Rose.

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