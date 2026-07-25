Scintillation impresses in 2026 return win at Randwick

Scintillation, resuming her campaign, settled just off the pace before taking control of the Marcellin College Randwick Handicap (1100m) in the early part of the straight and easily held off her challengers.

Master trainer John O’Shea commented to Racing And Sports that Scintillation has successfully executed the first step of a long-range plan.

“We decided some months ago to target this race and if she ran well then we will take her to Melbourne for the Group 3 $200,000 Quezette Stakes at Caulfield in three weeks,” said O’Shea, who trains in partnership with Tom Charlton.

“I’m not sure how she will go on racing the Melbourne direction so the Caulfield race will determine what we do with her in the spring.

“But she’s a very promising filly and it was good to see her get the job done today.”

The four-year-old filly, Scintillation ($7.50), drew clear to win by three-quarters of a length from the closing Suasion ($18), with Lorax ($18) a further neck away in third.

Letters Patent, the $2.80 favourite, was given every chance by jockey James McDonald but could only manage fifth.

Scintillation had two prior starts this season, winning on debut at Gosford and then picking up black type when third behind Medicinal in the Group 3 Ottawa Stakes.

If the O’Shea-Charlton filly proves successful at stakes level, she will become a highly valuable potential broodmare, given her exceptional pedigree by champion sire I Am Invincible, out of his first foal from Minhaaj, a daughter of Exceed And Excel.

O’Shea also trained Minhaaj to win three Group 3 races, including The Nivison in 2021.

Promising young jockey Zac Lloyd expressed his belief in Scintillation’s bright future following her convincing win.

“I might have got to the front too soon but she was always going to win,” Lloyd said.

“She was actually drawing away from them again on the line, she was very strong late in the race.

“But I think she is essentially a sprinter – she is bred to be a sprinter and is only going to improve with racing.”

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