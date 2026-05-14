Tosen Water targets 2026 Morphettville win staying local

Nichole Searle believes the Carnival’s exit could pave the way for Tosen Water to secure a fitting success when proceedings resume at Morphettville’s Parks venue this Saturday.

The six-year-old mare is targeting an upgrade from her last two performances in the $65,000 Sportsbet Fast Form BM74 Handicap.

The Tosen Stardom progeny accepted for Flemington, but with husband Gary and daughter Brianna Callanan as partners, Searle prefers the Gawler-friendly option, considering the 1300-metre trip timely in prep.

Following her narrow second to Dobbinair in May 2’s $105,000 State Sprint Series Final, Tosen Water had posted what Searle called a tough-luck three-quarters-of-a-length defeat by Clarance on April 18.

“She’s a super-consistent mare, she probably should have gone close two starts back had the horse inside her not rolled off the rail,” Searle said.

“So, she’s doing really well. Her work was really nice on Tuesday morning and she’s come through both those runs really well.

“It looks a nice race for her.”

Six triumphs from 34 career starts for Tosen Water, who had Teagan Voorham in recent races, yet Rochelle Milnes, last term’s top jockey, now rides as Voorham handles Sir Kingsford in the Listed Andrew Ramsden at Flemington.

From gate eight in the 14-runner field, Milnes and the mare; Searle eyes the weekend rain forecast for Adelaide favourably.

“We’re going to get a lot of rain over the weekend apparently here, which will benefit her because she likes a wet track too,” she said.

“Barrier eight is probably a nice gate for her and Rochelle’s on her. Rochelle knows her well, she’s won on her and been placed, so fingers crossed she can keep her consistent form up.”

Tosen Water trades at $7 for the race, where Bouncing Beyond tops betting after Morphettville victory.

Visit Australian betting sites to find the best markets on Tosen Water in the Sportsbet Fast Form BM74 Handicap.