James McDonald Returns to Winning Form on Astronomix at 2026 Races

Astronomix continued his impressive ascent through the grades with a powerful wide run to win the Happy Retirement Lynne McLean Handicap (1300m).

James McDonald, who is on the cusp of claiming a record-equalling eighth consecutive Sydney jockeys’ premiership and his 10th overall, had not competed in a Sydney Saturday race meeting since All Aged Stakes Day in mid-April.

His last appearance in Sydney was actually at a Canterbury midweek fixture on May 27, due to interstate and overseas commitments.

McDonald was seen to great advantage on Astronomix ($3.90), with the emerging three-year-old finishing strongly under 59kg to run down the determined front-runner Nullarbor Jane near the line, winning by a length. Aisle Two ($10) finished a further two-and-a-quarter lengths behind in third.

Lady Invictus, backed into $3.30 favouritism, appeared to have every opportunity but could only manage to finish fifth.

Astronomix has now amassed a record of three wins and three placings from six career starts, with the promise of more to come, according to McDonald.

“He’s a young horse with a lovely presence about him,” McDonald stated. “He has been so well handled, so well educated, and he was strong to the line today. I don’t think he’s any world-beater but he tries very hard in his races.”

The victory for Astronomix provided trainers John O’Shea and Tom Charlton with the second leg of a successful double, following the earlier win of two-year-old Scintillation.

“We like him, he’s a very genuine young racehorse,” O’Shea commented on Astronomix. “He’s only lightly raced, he gives his all but we feel he can only keep improving.”

Earlier, Leovanni also continued her impressive form surge, securing her third consecutive victory in the TAB Highway (1800m).

Leovanni had initially struggled to break her maiden status, accumulating eight minor placings. However, after finally breaking through with a win at Tamworth, she has now won successive Randwick TAB Highways over 1600m and 1800m.

The Cameron Crockett-trained Leovanni ($7) settled on speed, took the lead on the turn, and went on to score comfortably by three-quarters of a length from Maples ($5.50), with Moon Sweeper ($2.35 favourite) a long neck away in third.

“I thought she probably should have been favourite today,” Crockett said. “But when you have an Arrowfield horse (Maples) and one of Matt Dunn’s (Moon Sweeper) then I don’t mind being third favourite. If we win it doesn’t make any difference.”

“As soon as Alysha Collett got up outside the leader I was worried that maybe she might over-race. But when she relaxed and half switched off then I thought she won’t let any of them pass her as I know how tough she is.”

Consider the Australian betting sites for future races after this exciting performance.