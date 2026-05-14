Sun God targets first-up success in 2026 Scone Luskin Star Stakes

Chris Waller brings a formidable squad to the Scone two-day carnival, with particular excitement surrounding the comeback of Sun God.

The five-year-old joins up to 18 from the elite trainer’s stable for his seasonal debut in the Listed Luskin Star Stakes (1300m) on Saturday.

Having claimed three triumphs from 14 starts down under, the European recruit’s last win was at a mile on Randwick in February, delivering useful knowledge to his connections.

In England, Sun God succeeded at 2400m, but Waller assesses his optimal distances in Australia as shorter, supported by his racing record here.

“Sun God, I’m looking forward to him resuming,” Waller said.

“Last ‘prep’, we learned that a mile sees him out. It will be interesting to see how he runs fresh, and he has drawn well.”

Sun God enters with a first-up success previously and barrier two in the full lineup of 16 alongside four emergencies.

The trainer’s other participant is the reliable Captain Furai, as Waterford eyes Friday’s Scone Cup (1600m) more than the sprint despite dual entries.

“Captain Furai, he has a slightly tricky draw (barrier 10) but gee, he’s racing consistently,” Waller said.

“He needs luck from that draw, but he has trained on really well. He’ll be four weeks between runs so he’s nice and fresh.

“Waterford will most likely run in the Cup. That’s our preference.”

Differently, Chica Mojito is inclined towards Saturday’s Dark Jewel Classic (1400m), drawing 12 in that fillies and mares showcase against 18 for the Cup.

According to Waller, getting breaks in running will decide outcomes on Saturday amid the 10 maxed-out fields.

“They’re big fields and it’s a good, fair track, but you need a bit of luck,” he said.

Notably, the Midway Handicap (1700m) will run with 15 of 16 possible horses.

Visit leading racing betting markets to back Sun God in the Luskin Star Stakes.