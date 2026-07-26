Champion Jumper Stern Idol Set for Final Race in 2026

The distinguished racing chapter of top jumper Stern Idol is scheduled to conclude following his next start in the Crisp Steeplechase next Sunday.

Stern Idol will aim for a fourth victory in the Crisp Steeplechase (4200m) prior to his retirement.

Ciaron Maher offered glowing commendations for the nine-year-old, suggesting he might be the most accomplished jumper to have passed through his stable in over 20 years of training.

“Bashboy won three Nationals, which is hard to do at a handicap level, but this horse is quicker, (and) is quite possibly the best jumper I’ve ever had, but it’s hard to quantify eras,” Maher commented.

“There was also Al Garhood and Regina Coeli (both Grand Annual Steeplechase winners), they were rippers and Regina Coeli has produced a horse called Melek, who is by St Jean, and I did have quite a few enquiries after he won his maiden here on debut.”

Originally destined for the Melbourne Cup after being bred in Ireland, Stern Idol had his initial races in France before being brought to Australia to join Maher’s stable with a jumps career in mind.

Stern Idol has compiled a record of 18 wins from 43 starts, earning close to $1.1 million in prize money.

Maher stated that retirement was approaching for the gelding, whom he described as the largest horse to have been in his stable, due to the limited number of suitable races available.

He acknowledged the sadness associated with Stern Idol’s retirement, considering how infrequently the horse has raced throughout his career.

“He doesn’t race that much,” Maher remarked.

“A lot of jumpers have half-a-dozen runs before they get to a hurdle race. He has one 3000-metre run on the flat every prep and he’s very competitive.

“He ran the other day on the flat because we missed a run (at Hamilton).

“There’s no reason why he couldn’t race on, but there’s only a couple of races a year that he can run in.

“He won the Brierly Steeplechase this year with 75 (kilos), so he’s going to get more next year, the Grand Annual is too far, so there’s only the set-weight races he can run in, and the Crisp is the next one which he will run in.

“He’s just a beautiful horse. He’s lived at Ballarat his whole life, they know him, they love him, they understand him very well, but he’s a little bit quirky.

“He’s got a lot of sass for a big steeplechaser. He wears earmuffs, he gets around always on the job, and you wouldn’t know he’s a nine-year-old.

“He’s just a cracking horse.”

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