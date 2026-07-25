Tennessee Bound makes it six straight wins in 2026 Caulfield Handicap

The Ciaron Maher-conditioned galloper, Tennessee Bound, has successfully maintained its winning form with a courageous performance at Caulfield.

Tennessee Bound extended its unbeaten run to six races with its victory in the Sportsbet Caulfield Cup Carnival Hospitality Handicap (1100m) held on Saturday, though the triumph was preceded by early race-day drama.

The Written Tycoon filly faltered slightly as the starting gates opened, requiring apprentice jockey Jabez Johnstone a few moments to find her rhythm.

“It wasn’t smooth sailing, that’s for sure,” Johnstone stated.

“She stepped awkward and had a bit of a trip but recovered well.

“I was under pressure coming into the straight and for that reason she did lay-out marginally, but for a horse to win six in a row, it’s a pretty fair effort.”

Sent to the post as the commanding $1.45 favourite, Tennessee Bound held off a tenacious Behaviour ($11) by a mere short head, with Luna Cat ($5.50) finishing a further two lengths adrift in third.

Maher indicated his intention to proceed with a measured strategy for Tennessee Bound, suggesting he would likely seek another handicap-based race in the coming weeks.

Saturday’s win was achieved in a Benchmark 84 event.

“We’ve been patient with her,” Maher remarked.

“She had a three-month break before this preparation, and I think that really helped her.

“I thought she stripped pretty well today, and I think the claim for Jabez definitely helped and getting close to the line, it got a bit interesting, but all she can do is win, so we can’t be too hard on her.

“We’ll see how she comes up, she’s progressive and keeps winning and it certainly gets tougher every time she steps out.

“However, she handles the track, so we’ll raise the bar again, but we won’t get too carried away and look for ratings races.

“She’ll probably jump up four or five points, so we’ll continue to use Jabez’s claim.”

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